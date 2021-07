RegCakes is a gluten free bakery that Regina Johnson has been running out of her home in Pesotum since 2015. You may have see her booth at Urbana's Market at the Square. Now, she is opening a commercial space in Lincoln Square Mall near Stango Cuisine. On Thursday, July 22nd at 4 p.m. there will be an official ribbon cutting ceremony, but the space is open now. You can learn more about their products here.