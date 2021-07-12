Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

WILLOW Reveals Feature-Packed 'Lately I Feel Everything' Tracklist

at40.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillow Smith is gearing up to release her debut pop punk album Lately I Feel Everything later this week, and to get fans excited she revealed its impressive tracklist. We already knew Travis Barker helped out on “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l,” but the blink-182 drummer is actually featured on three songs, including one with Avril Lavigne. Ayla Tesler-Mabe, Tierra Whack and Cherry Glazerr also lend their talents on the album.

www.at40.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music#Iheartradio#Gaslight#Xtra
Related
at40.com

Christina Aguilera Reveals She's 'Overcome A Lot' As She Records Two Albums

In the middle of recording two seperate albums, Christina Aguilera is walking out of quarantine feeling moved by her creativity. So much so that she wants to help fresh new talent in her latest partnership — and the whole experience involves candy. "It's a great time to be creative and...
Musicuncrazed.com

Tracklist For Late Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Album ‘Faith’ Revealed

The tracklist for the late Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album titled ‘Faith’ has been announced. Smoke died after he was shot during a home invasion in February 2020. He was only 20 years old. The new album will follow on from July 2020’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the...
CelebritiesComplex

Listen to Willow Smith’s ‘Lately I Feel Everything’ Album f/ Travis Barker, Tierra Whack, Avril Lavigne, and More

Willow Smith has unleashed her new album Lately I Feel Everything, with appearances from Travis Barker on three tracks as well as showings from Tierra Whack, Avril Lavigne, Cherry Glazerr, and Ayla Tesler-Mabe. This is Willow’s fourth solo studio offering following her 2019 self-titled; she dropped two collaborative projects in 2020, R I S E with Jahnavi Harrison and The Anxiety with Tyler Cole.
MusicAlternative Press

WILLOW IN CONCERT featuring Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne—watch

WILLOW performed a special virtual concert to celebrate the release of her fifth album, lately I feel EVERYTHING. The show was available live July 16 by using the Watch Together feature on Instagram and Facebook Messenger. Now, you can view WILLOW’s first performances of songs from the album here on Facebook Watch.
Musicedmidentity.com

Sultan + Shepard Reveal ‘Something, Everything Remixed’

After delivering Something, Everything earlier this year on This Never Happened, Sultan + Shepard have dropped four remixes from the album. The new year brought exciting news for fans from Sultan + Shepard as within the first week of 2021 the duo announced that they would be unveiling an album on Lane 8’s This Never Happened imprint. Already stunning with their previous releases on the label, when March rolled around the Something, Everything saw its release, it only further cemented their place among the greats in the melodic house scene.
Musicofficialcharts.com

Lea Heart reveals tracklist to self-titled debut EP

Lea Heart has shared the tracklist to her upcoming self-titled EP. Released Friday August 6, the inaugural body of work from the Kildare rising star features her Official Irish Singles Chart Top 50 hits Older and IDK Why, the Official Irish Homegrown Chart Top 10 A Million Goodbyes, and two new songs I'll Get Over It and Waiting For The Nights.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Tyler, The Creator & Kanye West Hit the Studio; Whiteboard Reveals New ‘DONDA’ Tracklist

We have waited for a long time for Kanye West’s pending album DONDA and fans were starting to really lose hope. But we might have some good news. Consequence has uploaded a short clip of Kanye in the studio with Tyler, The Creator working on new music. “ConsTV Exclusive. Ye x Tyler. Epic Level. Summer 21′” he captioned it. Of course, the sound is muted as usual to protect any leak but there’s something interesting seen in the background: a whiteboard with tentative tracklist for DONDA.
MusicBillboard

Coldplay Announces New Album 'Music of the Spheres,' Reveals Tracklist

The British pop-rock giants announced on Tuesday (July 20) a new full-length album, Music of the Spheres, and also announced the upcoming track, "Coloratura," which arrives Friday (July 23). Legendary producer Max Martin is behind the desk on the new set, which will be released Oct. 15. Chris Martin and...
Complex

Tinashe Drops New Song “I Can See the Future,” Reveals ‘333’ Album Art and Tracklist

Tinashe has shared her new song “I Can See the Future” as well as the cover art and tracklist for her forthcoming album 333, arriving Aug. 6. On the sultry single, the singer speaks about her future with her lover. The 333 tracklist reveals that the project will see features from Jeremih, Kaytranada, Kaash Paige, and more. “I Can See the Future” follows her most recent song “Bouncin” from earlier this month and “Pasadena” featuring Buddy, which arrived in June.
MusicEffingham Radio

Korn?s Jonathan Davis Records Pet Shop Boys’ Song For TV Series

Korn’s Jonathan Davis has recorded his own version of Pet Shop Boys’ “It’s a Sin.” for the upcoming TV series, Paradise City. Davis has long had an interest in cover songs. For years, the band has talked about doing such an album, but are yet to produce one. The TV...
Musicmusicconnection.com

New Music Critique: Swallows

The Swallows’ extremely well-produced concept album about a murder is propelled by Jeff Crandall’s gravelly vocal style, which reminds us of Rob Zombie and Tom Waits. “Wrecking Ball” alternates a spooky, breathy vocal passage with one that rocks heavily in the chorus: “One more whack wth a wrecking ball!” The much more accessible “Ultraviolet” eases up a bit with a whispered vocal and a catchy groove. The band’s straightforward rocker “Dead and Gone” features some very good blues-infused guitar playing and Crandall’s commanding voice expressing soul-searing regret (“Should have sheltered you, now you’re dead and gone”). The song could be tighter and shorter, but...
MusicComplex

Watch Young Thug’s ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’ f/ Travis Barker

Young Thug and Travis Barker are together again at last in the latest edition of NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) series. The unveiling of the special performance comes at pivotal moments for both artists, who inspired collabs-focused speculation way back in 2017 after showing up in the studio together and seemingly teasing something imminent. And in October of last year, Thug contributed choruses and a verse to UnoTheActivist’s Barker-produced track “Big Dripper.”
Musichotradiomaine.com

(Watch) Young Thug: Tiny Desk Home Concert

Young Thug has just previewed his upcoming album ‘Punk’ and I for one am not disappointed at all! Thug continues to show off his depth when it comes to experimenting with different genres. In this set for NPR’s Tiny Desk series he performed 4 brand new punk rock style songs and a remix of his hit song “Ski” with Travis Barker on the drums. Let us know what you think!
MusicVulture

Young Thug Goes Punk in Tiny Desk With Travis Barker

Young Thug has been talking a lot of talk about his upcoming album Punk, and at his NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, he started walking the walk. Thugger performed four new songs — including “Die Slow,” “Droppin Jewels,” “Hate the Game,” and “Tick Tock” — rapping over some heavy riffs and backed by a full rock band. But the punkest moment didn’t come until the end of the set, when Young Thug brought out pop-punk elder statesman Travis Barker to drum on an amped-up rendition of his Slime Language 2 hit “Ski.” During the performance, Thug also announced an October 15 release date for Punk, flaunting it on the back of his shirt. Until then, we’ll be crossing our fingers that Barker makes it onto the record.
MusicPosted by
defpen

Skepta Taps J Balvin, Kid Cudi & Teezee For His New EP, ‘All In’

With concert venues opening back up and artists beginning to hit the road again, more and more top acts have begun rolling out new projects. Leading the way, J. Cole delivered The Off-Season in May and Tyler, The Creator followed it up by dropping Call Me If You Get Lost. Now, Kanye West and Drake are gearing up to deliver new music. Overseason, not much is different. Most recently, Santan Dave released his sophomore album, We’re All Alone In This Together. Not long thereafter, Skepta hopped online to deliver the tracklist for his upcoming EP, All In.
MusicThe FADER

Young Thug shares four new songs for Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, reveals Punk release date

In 2019, Young Thug said he hoped to release an album called Punk soon after dropping his full-length So Much Fun. It's been two years since then, but with the success of So Much Fun and his blockbuster collaboration with Chris Brown Slime & B, Thug has had a lot on his plate. Somewhat unexpectedly, Thug's label 300 revealed October 15 as Punk's release date, dropping the information the same day as Thug's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR.

Comments / 0

Community Policy