WILLOW Reveals Feature-Packed 'Lately I Feel Everything' Tracklist

After delivering Something, Everything earlier this year on This Never Happened, Sultan + Shepard have dropped four remixes from the album. The new year brought exciting news for fans from Sultan + Shepard as within the first week of 2021 the duo announced that they would be unveiling an album on Lane 8’s This Never Happened imprint. Already stunning with their previous releases on the label, when March rolled around the Something, Everything saw its release, it only further cemented their place among the greats in the melodic house scene.