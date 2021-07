I normally wouldn’t touch an album of covers for all the tea in China. After all, where would I put it all, the logistics would be a nightmare. But more than that, I’m more about looking for the next musical thing rather than harking back to what has gone before. But Whole Lotta Love is the work of Renee Stahl and Jeremy Toback and so that is more than enough to make me throw my prejudices out of the window, caution to the wind and the album on the turntable. The latter only virtually. Obs!