Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Cuddle Up While Filming Music Video — See The Pics

at40.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre we finally getting new music from Rihanna?! Well, that's still to be determined. However, fans can expect a music video from Rih Rih and her new beau A$AP Rocky. Over the weekend, the couple was spotted engaging in some PDA while filming a video together in the Bronx. While it's unclear whether they were shooting the video for Rih or Rocky's new music, the cute paparazzi shots of them holding hands and being very touchy were enough to get the Internet talking.

www.at40.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#High Fashion#Rihanna A#Pda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Miami, FLhotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's Romance Heats Up With Miami Baecation: Report

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's romance is still going strong. While the musically gifted pair and recently-confirmed couple have been seen out and about in New York City recently, this time the fashionable duo were allegedly caught out together in Miami. Despite the two superstars wanting to keep a low profile,...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Looked So ‘In Love’ On Romantic Getaway To Miami

A source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are spending time together in Miami and looking so ‘in love.’. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have taken their love to Miami. The Fenty Beauty mogul, 33, and her rapper boyfriend, real name Rakim Mayers, 32, reunited at 1 Hotel in the coastal state on Thursday, July 22, a source has exclusively revealed to HollywoodLife. The couple kept a “low profile” but shared a kiss upon greeting each other.
Miami, FLPosted by
Page Six

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky enjoy casual date night in Miami

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky kept it low-key while out to dinner Friday night in Miami. The “Work” songstress, 33, and the “Fashion Killa” rapper, 32, rocked t-shirts and trucker hats while dining at Miami’s World Famous House of Mac, snapping a few photos together as a couple, as well as with restaurant owner, Derrick Turton, at 1:06 a.m.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Rihanna Wore a Flame-Embellished Blouse with Tiny Fenty Denim Shorts on a Date Night with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky looked flaming hot together in Miami. Last night, the pair were spotted hand in hand on a date wearing coordinating neon-embellished ensembles that seemed to nod at a common fire theme. Rihanna wore a flame-printed Vetements top paired with mini Fenty denim shorts, along with a jumbo Pisces medallion by Briony Raymond. Rocky complemented her in a black tee featuring a bold, neon-green lightning bolt. He also wore a snapback with a matching neon-green visor and a black sweatshirt featuring the same lightning bolt symbol in orange.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

The 'Don't Stop the Music' hitmaker and the 'Fashion Killa' rapper even take some pictures with the owner of World Famous House of Mac, Derrick Turton, during the outing. AceShowbiz - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are getting more and more smitten with each other. More than two months since the "Fashion Killa" spitter confirmed their romance, the lovebirds were spotted all smiles during a dinner date at a Miami restaurant.
Miami, FLPosted by
Page Six

Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s PDA-filled weekend in Miami

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky showed plenty of PDA while partying at Miami hotspot Swan in the wee hours of the morning. The couple arrived at the restaurant at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday, and they dined and “partied all night long,” an insider exclusively told Page Six. “They were partying at...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

A$AP Rocky Teases New Music Through PacSun Collaboration

A$AP Rocky is looking to make a huge comeback with his upcoming album, All $miles, and he’s using one of his new partnerships to do it. Since the start of the year, A$AP Rocky has been previewing the new music he’s been working on through brand collaborations with Cyberpunk 2077 and Klarna. Fans have liked what they’ve heard so far and want more from the A$AP Mob leader.
New York City, NYPosted by
HollywoodLife

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Spotted Leaving Recording Studio Together In NYC — See Pics

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky seemingly spent the night together making new music after they were seen exiting Electric Lady Studios in NYC on the morning of July 29. Is new Rihanna, 33, music finally on the horizon? It’s certainly a possibility, given that she was spotted exiting a recording studio in New York City with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 32, on Thursday morning (July 29). The A-list stars, who went public with their relationship in November 2020, were photographed walking out of Electric Lady Studios after spending 10 hours inside. Fans have long been waiting for Rihanna to drop new tunes, and it would be extra epic if she did so with a collaboration featuring her beau.
Musicsunnysidesun.com

Lizzo and Mark Ronson cook up new music

Lizzo and Mark Ronson are cooking up new music in the studio. The 'Juice' hitmaker and the 45-year-old studio wizard teased fans in a video on TikTok, in which they joked that they were not in the studio working on new music for Lizzo's fourth studio album. Responding to a...
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Watch Pop Smoke & Dua Lipa’s Music Video For ‘Demeanor’

Dua Lipa is going back in time. The singer shared a snippet of her new music video for Pop Smoke’s track, ‘Demeanour’ from his posthumous album FAITH. In the clip, Dua is applying lipstick while wearing an elegant gold gown, giving us major Bridgerton vibes. In the music video, a...
Musichypefresh.co

Normani And Cardi B Team Up For New “Wild Side” Music Video

While some artist don’t fair well in their solo careers after their musical group disbands, Fifth Harmony’s Normani remains the exception. Since the 2019 release of her hit single and music video for “Motivation”, the star has received major praise from fans everywhere. Even Beyonce reached out to the starlet on social media, noting that she looks forward to seeing more from her. Normani clearly didn’t disappoint, especially with the latest release of her new track “Wild Side.” The music video even had fans raving about the song. Talk about a major comback for Normani.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Is "Respectful" Of Rihanna's Relationship With ASAP Rocky

After learning of rumors that ASAP Rocky and Rihanna were dating, Boosie Badazz admitted to being slightly depressed over the news. The Lousiana icon hasn't been shy about his adoration for the Barbadian superstar, but over the years, his public declarations have gone unanswered. Now that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have confirmed their relationship, Boosie seems a tad disappointed, however, he maintains that he won't be anything less than a perfect gentleman.

Comments / 0

Community Policy