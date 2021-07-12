Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Enrique Santos, Gente De Zona, Don Omar Show Their Support For Cuba

at40.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey Latin lovers! It's K Marie, a white girl in a Hispanic world, here to bring up a very serious conversation. While it is so fun to talk about Latin artists and their music, I think it is important to also help spread the word on what's important to them. Cuba has been living under a dictatorship since 1965 under Fidel Castro. Although Fidel Castro died in 2016, that doesn't mean the country is now free of this treatment, the control just shifted to his brother Raul Castro. Many Latin artists in the industry are from Cuba including Gente De Zona, El Micha, Orishas, Osmani Garcia. Even the legendary Celia Cruz was from Cuba. Some of these artists even having to leave some family members behind to be able to come to the United States to create a better life for themselves. It's very hard to comprehend what Cuba has had to deal with over the past 60 + years, but the pandemic even made it worse. The past couple days, Cubans all over America have hit the streets to speak out and support their country which is now on the brink of their own civil war. I found this information very helpful to better understand what they are dealing with.

www.at40.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Natti Natasha
Person
Raul Castro
Person
Fidel Castro
Person
Don Omar
Person
Celia Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin#Hispanic#Cubans#Cuban American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Cuba
News Break
Music
Related
WorldUS News and World Report

Gente De Zona on Cuba: 'It Is the People Who Are Marching'

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The slogan “¡Patria y vida!” — “Homeland and life!” — is heard loudly during the demonstrations in Cuba. It is a verse of a song that has become the anthem of these protests and that emerged from artists who for the first time dared to express their disagreement with the government.
MusicBillboard

Rauw Alejandro Scores Sixth Latin Airplay No. 1 With 'Todo de Ti'

He's earned all of his leaders since last July. In just over a year, Rauw Alejandro has racked up six No. 1 hits on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart. His newest chart topper, "Todo de Ti," reaches the summit on the latest ranking (dated July 31) with 11.6 million radio airplay audience impressions, up 19%, according to MRC Data.
Carson, CAABC7 Los Angeles

Demonstrators in Los Angeles are showing support for Cuba

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- More Angelenos are standing in solidarity with Cubans at a rally in Carson Sunday. Local Cuban Americans and other supporters continue in a nationwide movement demanding more action from the U.S. government after President Joe Biden announced it would revive travel and make it easier to send money to relatives in the island country. However, that hasn't happened, and the president has issued a crackdown on demonstrators demanding better food and healthcare.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

Residente leads Latin Grammys nominations with 9 nods

NEW YORK (AP) — Puerto Rican rapper Residente’s first solo album post-Calle 13 has received a leading nine nominations for this year’s Latin Grammys, including for record, song and album of the year. Colombian sensation Maluma follows him with seven, Shakira’s comeback gathered six, and Juanes, Mon Laferte and producer...
Musiclascruces.com

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Tour Hits Don Haskins Center

UTEP Don Haskins Center is set to host Latin music superstars Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin, Saturday, September 4, 2021, 7:30 p.m. Rising Columbian singer Sebastián Yatra will open the show. Tickets are $23.20 – $425.25. For more information, call 915-747-5481. The son of Spanish heartthrob Julio Iglesias has come...
Music2dopeboyz.com

Bobby Shmurda & Daddy Yankee Join Eladio Carrion & J Balvin On “TATA (Remix)”

If I’m not mistaken, I believe this marks Bobby Shmurda‘s very first post-prison musical release. Following his return to the stage at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival, Bobby joins Eladio Carrion, J Balvin, and Daddy Yankee on the remix of Eladio’s single “TATA” (the original was on Carrion’s January 2021 album, Monarca). Directed by Jose Sagaro, Jon J Visuals, and Squid, the song’s matching visual was shot on in both New York City and Puerto Rico. Watch it below.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Las Vegas protesters show support for Cuba

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Protesters in the Las Vegas Valley continue to show their support for Cuba. Demonstrators gathered at the Las Vegas Democratic Headquarters Sunday, calling on officials to take action. Nearly 60 people were prosecuted in Havana for protesting and demanding government action. Here in the U.S. advocates...
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Beloved Merengue Legend Johnny Ventura Dead at 81

Johnny Ventura, the famed merengue pioneer and former mayor of Santo Domingo, died Wednesday at the age of 81 in the Dominican Republic. His son, Jandy Ventura, confirmed to CNN that he died after suffering a heart attack. Ventura, whose real name was Juan de Dios Ventura Soriano, was known for his showmanship and for pioneering styles of merengue and salsa. He was born in Santo Domingo and began singing as a teenager. When he was 16, he entered a local talent show contest on television called La Voz de la Alegria and came in first place. Later, he competed on the...
AdvocacyFox News

Supporters rally to ask for freedom in Cuba

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Protestswflx.com

Cuban Americans continue to rally in support of protesters in Cuba

A nightly ritual with a critical message. People began gathering at the intersection of Military Trail and Forest Hill Boulevard early. Facing the road, they're rallying with flags, pictures, and signs displaying their displeasure with the current Cuban government. Joining them are two sisters, Leily and Anyeli. "That is where...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Teenage skater gets legal surprise on return to Brazil

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s youngest Olympic medallist, Rayssa Leal, arrived home on Wednesday to find a lawyer she did not know had trademarked her nickname because she was worried unscrupulous business people might take advantage of the 13-year-old skateboarder. Flavia Penido said she applied to register the...
Advocacyorlandoweekly.com

SOS Cuba protesters gather at Lake Eola to support intervention in Cuba

After a wave of unrest gripped Cuba, American supporters of overthrowing the government of that island have thrown their own protests urging American military intervention. One such protest took place at Lake Eola over the weekend, with groups waving American and Cuban flags in equal measure as they discussed the idea of a "free" Cuba.
Protestsjerseycatholic.org

Religious leaders in Cuba voice support for peaceful protests

HAVANA (CNS) — The Conference of Catholic Religious in Cuba representing men and women religious in the Caribbean nation is supporting the “legitimate and universal right” of Cubans to express grievances with the government in an “orderly and peaceful way in public.”. Public space, the conference’s board of directors said,...
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Report: Flotilla returns to South Florida after shooting fireworks off Cuba in show of support

WSVN.com reported on Saturday evening that the small flotilla of motorboats, which had been launched by a small group of Cuban Americans from Miami early Friday, returned on Saturday from off the coast of Cuba. The participants had lit up the Friday night sky off the coast of Cuba with fireworks and flares in a show of support as residents continue their fight for freedom on the island nation. ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy