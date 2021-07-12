Enrique Santos, Gente De Zona, Don Omar Show Their Support For Cuba

Hey Latin lovers! It's K Marie, a white girl in a Hispanic world, here to bring up a very serious conversation. While it is so fun to talk about Latin artists and their music, I think it is important to also help spread the word on what's important to them. Cuba has been living under a dictatorship since 1965 under Fidel Castro. Although Fidel Castro died in 2016, that doesn't mean the country is now free of this treatment, the control just shifted to his brother Raul Castro. Many Latin artists in the industry are from Cuba including Gente De Zona, El Micha, Orishas, Osmani Garcia. Even the legendary Celia Cruz was from Cuba. Some of these artists even having to leave some family members behind to be able to come to the United States to create a better life for themselves. It's very hard to comprehend what Cuba has had to deal with over the past 60 + years, but the pandemic even made it worse. The past couple days, Cubans all over America have hit the streets to speak out and support their country which is now on the brink of their own civil war. I found this information very helpful to better understand what they are dealing with.