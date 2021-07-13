Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Video Premiere: "Today Could Be The Day" by Peter Holsapple & Chris Stamey

By Big Takeover Exclusives
bigtakeover.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Today Could Be the Day” is the lead-off track from Our Back Pages, a recently released album via Omnivore Recordings from renowned musicians Peter Holsapple and Chris Stamey. Our Back Pages is a tribute to The dB’s, the band Stamey founded in 1978 in New York. Released on June 18th,...

bigtakeover.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Holsapple
Person
Chris Stamey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Omnivore Recordings#Big Takeover#Irs Records#Holsapple Stamey#Mavericks Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Parades
News Break
Lyric Video
News Break
Music
Related
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
MusicCBS News

Inside a legendary Prince guitar solo

In 2004, at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Prince delivered one of his most famous guitar solos of all time. Performing "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" alongside Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, and others, Prince stole the show with an inspired tribute George Harrison. Both Prince and...
MusicantiMUSIC

Ben Kweller Premieres Video 'Just For Kids'

Indie singer-songwriter Ben Kweller has premiered the official music video for his latest new single, "Just For Kids," which was directed by Carrick Moore Gerety. Be had this to say about the track, "Never give up on love. I have a friend who found her soulmate when she was 50 years old! You never know when true love will find you...That's what 'Just For Kids' is all about."
Rock Musicghostcultmag.com

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PREMIERE: Death Ingloria – “Battle Stations”

Epic Modern Metal band Death Ingloria will release their new album, Death Ingloria II: Death By Admin on August.10th, 2021. The band combines music, comic art, and animation and they just dropped an incredible animated video for their new single – “Battle Stations.” The sweeping anthemic track has a powerful message, delivered in music, words, and now a strinking visual too! Check it out right now, here exclusively first at Ghost Cult!
Musictheyoungfolks.com

Music Video Premiere: Brown Bones Releases “Arjanine”

Singer-songwriter Brown Bones unveils the music video, “Arjanine,” the lead single from his forthcoming self-titled debut album, slated for release in late August. Explaining the song’s genesis, Brown Bones recounts, “I heard the song in a dream, woke up and earnestly wrote the whole song in about 20-30 minutes. It was pretty wild. In my life- I had just been in a pretty bad motorcycle accident with my lady at the time, in the Dominican Republic. We got hit by a car while driving on the side of the highway. It all happened so fast, we ended up being air-lifted out of the country, back home to NYC Mt. Sinai hospital. It was a couple of months later, during the recovery stages, that the song came to me.”
Musicmetalinsider.net

Video Premiere: Foxera – “Picture Perfect”

Phoenix melodic rockers Foxera have teamed up with Metal Insider to unveil a video for their latest single, “Picture Perfect.” The track introduces the group’s new singer Michael Swank (formerly Myka Relocate), who initially auditioned for the band in December 2019. Soon after, the group recorded music together, adding his vocals to their aggressive sound, resulting in their latest single, “Picture Perfect,” along with more new music in the works.
Musicdecibelmagazine.com

Video Premiere: Praise The Plague – “Beyond”

Videos black metal, blackened doom, Death-Doom, Doom Metal, Praise the Plague. Germany’s Praise The Plague are here to unleash a storm of melancholic rage on the Earth with their new album, The Obsidian Gate. And Decibel is here to open the skies for the first roars of thunder with the new video for “Beyond.” The song contains all the power and menace of death-doom, along with the atmosphere and rage of black metal. This is accompanied by a video filled with natural, dirty and destructive imagery. It’s the perfect nightmarish backdrop for the gloom summoned up by the excellent song.
Musicnextmosh.com

Imminence premiere “Heaven In Hiding” music video

Imminence – consisting of vocalist and violinist Eddie Berg, guitarists Harald Barrett and Alex Arnoldsson, drummer Peter Hanström, and bass player Christian Höijer – have uploaded their new video single “Heaven In Hiding,” which you can check out below. A press release states, “The video was directed by Pavel Trebukhin,...
Beauty & Fashionnocleansinging.com

AN NCS VIDEO PREMIERE: ATRA HAERESIS — “PRETIUM?”

The song we’re about to premiere through a lyric video is one of those which we sometimes accompany with a warning — that you’d better take some big gulps of air before diving in, because it’s so exhilarating on so many levels that you’ll need the extra oxygen. And on top of that we should add the warning to loosen up your neck muscles, because its powerfully hammering grooves will trigger the good old headbang reflex in extravagant fashion.
Musicbigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Bad Time" by Tarah Who?

Who is Tarah Who?? It turns out that ‘Tarah’ is a grunge-punk duo residing in Los Angeles, and its namesake, the France-born Tarah Carpenter, is the mastermind and frontwoman of the band who channels explosive emotionality into rousing anthems alongside drummer and backing vocalist Coralie Hervé. The potent pair have...
MusicCMT

Premiere: SixForty1 Releases “All Night” Video

Country duo SixForty1’s Brooks Hoffman and Austin Gee originally met at Murray State in Kentucky, and took their bandname from highway 641. Immediately, they knew their musical goals and songwriting styles meshed well together, and they moved to Nashville in 2018. Their newest track, “All Night,” is filled with a “you only live once” vibe, as they sing of letting go of problems for a little while in favor of pouring more drinks and appreciating the moment you’re in. The members of SixForty1 penned the track with Matt Geroux and Mason Thornley.
Musicamericanahighways.org

Video Premiere: Jenny Shawhan “Don’t Be Afraid”

Americana Highways brings you this video premiere of Jenny Shawhan’s song “Don’t Be Afraid,” the title track from her forthcoming album due out on July 23. The album was produced recorded and mixed by John Macy, with additional production and vocal production by Loren Dorland. It was mastered by Mark Fuller and features photography by Josh Edstedt and cover design by Tim Parker.
Musictheprp.com

Sleep Waker Premiere “Alias” Music Video

There’s an official music video for the title track to Sleep Waker‘s newly released album “Alias” to be seen today. Regarding the song and the video for it, drummer Frankie Mish commented:. “‘Alias‘ is the final piece of the album. It’s the culmination of years of work from us, and...
Musicnextmosh.com

We Came As Romans premiere “Darkbloom” video

We Came As Romans have released a music video for their new single “Darkbloom” — watch the clip below. A presser states, “With sharp synths and riffs that could chip that paint off the wall, “Darkbloom” represents the next chapter for WCAR. In Fall 2019, the band shared two new tracks: “FROM THE FIRST NOTE“and “CARRY THE WEIGHT.” These songs marked the first material the band released after singer Kyle Pavone‘s tragic passing in August 2018.”
MusicantiMUSIC

Ra Premiere Video For 'Enough' Featuring Dustin Bates

Alt-rockers Ra have released a music video for their song "Enough" featuring Dustin Bates of Starset. The track comes from the group's brand new album, "Inercorrupted", which was released back in March. Frontman Sahaj Ticotin had this to say about the track, "Enough is a very special song. It was...
Musicbigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Misunderstanding" by Creux Lies

Today we have the pleasure of presenting you the new single from Californian alternative outfit Creux Lies, who recently announced their signing to Freakwave, a Berlin-based label that is part of the Schubert Music Europe group. As a welcome first offering from the Sacramento-based collective, ‘Misunderstanding’ heralds their forthcoming record...
Musictheyoungfolks.com

Lyric Video Premiere: Red River Hymn – “L’Anguille”

Nashville-based alt-rock outfit Red River Hymn introduces the lyric video, “L’Anguille,” an appetizer for their forthcoming EP, Oakview, slated to drop September 24. The band explains “L’Anguille” and the video, “This song came to life after writing the hook ‘It just can’t always be c’est la vie.’ This idea weaves its way through the song’s narrative about watching someone you care for making, what you think are, bad life decisions. Trying to empathize, these worries become more of a mirror to your own insecurities and shortcomings. When we decided to do a lyric video for it, we wanted it to have this pensive/reflecting feel to it, reflecting on the song’s message and feel, and put a twist on the typical lyric video. Drawing inspiration from The Replacements ‘The Ledge’ or ‘Bastards of Young’ music videos, we decided to give it an anti-music video style. Typically, lyric videos tend to be repeating graphics. When executed correctly, it can be very effective; with blending in live footage, we thought it could add tension to it. We want the viewer to want to stick around and see if anything happens and to feel that tension. We also wanted to keep the rat character involved to tie into the album concept art, plus it’s just a really comfortable piece of clothing.”
Musicjazztimes.com

JT Video Premiere: Sanborn Sessions Featuring Sting

Good news: Sanborn Sessions, the digital music show hosted by multiple Grammy Award-winning saxophonist David Sanborn, is back. And JazzTimes is honored to premiere its latest episode, recorded remotely and featuring singer/songwriter/guitarist/bassist Sting. As has become customary in these “remote sessions,” the episode begins with a pre-production Zoom meeting, in...
Musicjazzwise.com

Video of the Day Exclusive: SCOPES premiere new single ‘Deep Water’

Following their critically acclaimed eponymous debut in 2018, international jazz quartet SCOPES bring their blend of accessibility and adventure to Whirlwind Recordings for their second album, Age of Reason. Led by Austrian drummer Mathias Ruppnig, German bassist Tom Berkmann and French pianist Tony Tixier, the trio are joined by American altoist Matt Chalk who makes his debut with the band on this their second full-length release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy