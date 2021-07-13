Video Premiere: "Today Could Be The Day" by Peter Holsapple & Chris Stamey

Nashville-based alt-rock outfit Red River Hymn introduces the lyric video, “L’Anguille,” an appetizer for their forthcoming EP, Oakview, slated to drop September 24. The band explains “L’Anguille” and the video, “This song came to life after writing the hook ‘It just can’t always be c’est la vie.’ This idea weaves its way through the song’s narrative about watching someone you care for making, what you think are, bad life decisions. Trying to empathize, these worries become more of a mirror to your own insecurities and shortcomings. When we decided to do a lyric video for it, we wanted it to have this pensive/reflecting feel to it, reflecting on the song’s message and feel, and put a twist on the typical lyric video. Drawing inspiration from The Replacements ‘The Ledge’ or ‘Bastards of Young’ music videos, we decided to give it an anti-music video style. Typically, lyric videos tend to be repeating graphics. When executed correctly, it can be very effective; with blending in live footage, we thought it could add tension to it. We want the viewer to want to stick around and see if anything happens and to feel that tension. We also wanted to keep the rat character involved to tie into the album concept art, plus it’s just a really comfortable piece of clothing.”