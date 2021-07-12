Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tinashe Announces 2021 Dates For '333' Tour With Rei Ami

at40.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter postponing her 2020 "Tour For You" because of the pandemic, Tinashe is ready to hit the road and bring new music to her fans. The R&B star announced fall 2021 dates for her new "333" tour, which kicks off with a show in Houston on September 16. Rei Ami will join the "2 On" singer as an opener on all dates, per Uproxx. The 22-show tour will conclude October 24 with a worldwide digital performance, a full-length production crafted for fans at home in partnership with Moment House.

www.at40.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tinashe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moment House#Vip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Tinashe Reveals ‘333’ Album Tracklist, Cover, & Release Date

Tinashe is ready to lift the lid on her fifth studio album ‘333.’. Moments ago, the eclectic singer unwrapped the cover for the project (above) and confirmed that it’ll be arriving on August 6. Preceded by singles ‘Padadena’ and ‘Bouncin”, the LP features a number of notable names including Kaytranada...
North Charleston, SCtribuneledgernews.com

Grammy-winning rapper, R&B artist announces SC tour dates

Jul. 26—Multi-platinum, Grammy-award winning rapper Nelly is going on tour and making a pit stop in South Carolina to showcase his rare fusion on hip hop, country and rock. Nelly, who was catapulted into the national spotlight with songs like "Hot in Herre," "Ride wit Me" and "Country Grammar," in the early 2000s kicks off his tour later this fall and will stop at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center on Dec. 2.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Harry Styles Announces Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates / Teases New Music

Harry Styles is staying busy. For, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer has just unveiled the rescheduled tour dates for his ‘Love On Tour’ and has teased new music in the process. Full story below…. Taking to Twitter, Styles shared the new dates for his tour, which beings in September and wraps...
Musicwfav951.com

Rival Sons Announce Fall Headlining Tour

Rival Sons will return to the road in North America on the Pressure and Time Tour this fall. The six-week headline run will coincide with the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album, Pressure and Time, which they will celebrate by performing live in its entirety. The tour kicks off on September 29th at Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
MusicPunknews.org

Mac Sabbath announce rescheduled Australian tour dates

Mac Sabbath have announced rescheduled Australian tour dates for 2022. The band will be touring the US this summer and fall. Mac Sabbath will be releasing their Drive Thru Metal pop-up book this fall. Check out the tour dates below.
MusicCMT

Miranda Lambert Announces Tour Dates, Talks “Tequila Does” Remix

Miranda Lambert has been playing “Tequila Does” in her concerts for a few years, and it was included on both her 2019 album Wildcard as well as in acoustic form on her recent album The Marfa Tapes, alongside her co-writers Jon Randall and Jack Ingram. She recently teamed with Telemitry (aka producer Jesse Frasure) for a remix of “Tequila Does,” marking Lambert’s first-ever remix.
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Sebastian Bach Announces Slave to the Grind 30th Anniversary Tour Dates

Sebastian Bach’s 2019 celebratory tour of Skid Row’s self-titled album was strange, to say the least. For starters, Bach only had one guitarist, and often covered up their already low mix level with his vocals. A video screen behind the stage cycled through photos of Bach with other notable rock stars, and in between songs he narrated them like a proud uncle flipping through a memory book. When Skid Row’s music videos played on that screen during the performance, the other members of Skid Row were edited out. His between-song banter was awkward and rambling.
MusicPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Young Thug Taps Inner Rock Star with ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance

Young Thug has always claimed his Rock star status, but with his recent performance for ‘Tiny Desk’ fans got to see the status turn to reality. Joined by a full band, performing in front of the gardens of the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles, Thugger played a set of new songs: “Die Slow,” “Droppin Jewels,” “Hate the Game,” and “Tick Tock.” For the last song, the band was joined by legendary Blink182 drummer, Travis Barker, to perform an alternative “Ski.”
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: LeVar Burton Makes Costly Error in Guest Hosting Debut

Jeopardy! fans have wanted to see LeVar Burton host the show for a while now. In fact, days after Alex Trebek passed away, one fan started a petition to get Burton on the show. At the time of writing, over a quarter of a million people have signed the digital document. At the same time, this hosting gig has been Burton’s dream job for years. His stint as the host of Reading Rainbow proved his hosting prowess as well as his passion for education. He, and many others, see the job as the natural progression of his career.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
WorldHello Magazine

Al Roker updates fans with concerning video from Tokyo

Al Roker was overwhelmed with well-wishes on Wednesday after a video he shared sparked concern. The Today show weatherman found himself in some frightening conditions while in Tokyo where he is providing coverage of the Olympics. Al took to Instagram to share footage of an unbelievable thunder and lightning storm...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Cicely Tyson’s Daughter: Everything To Know About Joan Tyson

Aside from being an award-winning actress, Cicely Tyson was a proud mom to her daughter, Joan. Here’s everything you need to know abut Joan Tyson. Both on and off-screen, Cicely Tyson was a true legend. The actress, who died at the age of 96 on January 28, 2021, enjoyed an incredibly successful career as an actress and trailblazer. From her Academy Honorary Award in 2018, to being a 5-time Emmy nominee for playing Viola Davis‘ mother on How To Get Away With Murder, Cicely made quite the impact in Hollywood. She even dabbled in Broadway, and snagged the Best Actress in a Play award for The Trip to Bountiful.

Comments / 0

Community Policy