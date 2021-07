While Timothee Chalamet soaked in applause, Tilda Swinton saw an ideal time for a little prank on her ‘French Dispatch’ co-star. Pranks are always a little more fun with an audience, aren’t they? While Timothée Chalamet, 25, received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Monday July 12, Tilda Swinton, 60, decided to slap the name tag from her seat onto her French Dispatch co-star’s back. She also slyly turned his back to the camera for the whole auditorium to see. At least it wasn’t a “Kick Me” sign!