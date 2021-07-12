Roland Bentley- Obit

Roland Bentley, age 74, of Twin Valley, MN passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in his home surrounded by family and under the care of Hospice. Roland LeRoy Bentley was born March 31, 1947, in Crookston, MN to Ervin and Theadora (Thompson) Bentley. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. He was a member of the Gary Lutheran Church and currently a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Twin Valley. He attended school in Twin Valley, Crookston, and graduated from Gary High School in 1965 with honors. He was a true “Bulldog” participating in all sports. After graduation, he moved to Crookston and worked for JE Schraeder for one year. In June 1966, he moved back to Gary and spent the rest of his working years in the cooperative system, as manager of the Gary Creamery, Rindal Creamery, Gary Ag Service, Gary Cenex, Farmer’s Union Oil Co. of Twin Valley/Mahnomen, and office manager at Community Co-ops in Lake Park, MN. During his time with Farmers Union, he was instrumental in forming Triangle Agronomy Services with Ulen and Lake Park. He served as secretary of the board. He also served on the board at Centrol.