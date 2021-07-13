FDA Will Require Veterinary Oversight for All Animal Antibiotics Important to Human Medicine
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Veterinary Medicine on June 10 finalized guidance for the agricultural industry that will bring all medically important antibiotics used in food-producing animals under veterinary oversight. Known as Guidance for Industry #263 (GFI #263), the new policy closes an important loophole that allowed industrial farms and producers to purchase over-the counter animal antibiotics without a prescription and promotes more judicious use of these drugs.www.pewtrusts.org
Comments / 1