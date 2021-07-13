Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

WSP issues silver alert, seeks public’s help finding missing woman

By Northwest
valleyrecord.com
 13 days ago

The Washington State Patrol is seeking the public’s help to find a missing senior citizen last seen in a 2005 Honda Accord, Washington License BJD4856. The WSP describes the woman as a 72 year-old Hispanic woman, approximately 200 pounds, 5 feet 5 inches tall with short brown, thinning hair. No clothing description is available and no name has been provided. If anyone has information regarding this missing person, call Trooper Rick Johnson at (425) 766-0812.

www.valleyrecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsp#Missing Person#Silver Alert#Wsp#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Pelosi appoints Kinzinger to 1/6 House select committee

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday she has appointed GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, bolstering the Republican presence on the panel after GOP leadership pulled its appointees last week. "Today, I am announcing the...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

China says relationship with US at 'stalemate' amid high-level talks

Chinese officials on Monday went on the offensive amid high-level talks with the U.S., blaming Washington for causing a "stalemate" in relations between the two countries. Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng accused the Biden administration of attempting tamp down Chinese development during talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, The Associated Press reports. Sherman is the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit China.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Civil Rights pioneer Robert Moses dies at 86

Robert Moses, a pioneer of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, has died at the age of 86, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. An associate told the AP that Moses’s wife, Janet Moses, said her husband died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Fla. The cause of death was not determined.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tensions in Tunisia after president suspends parliament

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian troops surrounded parliament and blocked its speaker from entering after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister following violent nationwide protests over the country’s economic troubles and virus crisis. Protesters celebrated President Kais Saied’s decision late Sunday night, shouting with joy, honking...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

At Tokyo Olympics, skateboarding teens blaze trail for women

TOKYO — On the Olympic podium stood three teenage girls — 13, 13 and 16 — with weighty gold, silver and bronze medals around their young necks, rewards for having landed tricks on their skateboards that most kids their age only get to see on Instagram. After decades in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy