As of 8:14 a.m. July 13, an earlier ramp blocking incident on SR 520 Westbound at 108th Avenue Northeast in Bellevue has now been cleared and all lanes are open. As of 1:05 p.m. July 13, an obstruction on State Route 167 southbound at 84 Avenue South in Kent is affecting all lanes and the ramp. WSDOT cannot say when this situation will resolve.