J. Jared Guth, M.D.

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic today announced a decision to require all of its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The mandate is scheduled to take effect on September 17th. It covers all Mayo employees at all Mayo locations. Any employee who refuses to be vaccinated will be required to go through a “declination process,” which will include the completion of education modules and require that they wear face masks and socially distance while on Mayo Clinic properties.