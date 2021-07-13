J. Jared Guth, M.D.
Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgeon at Orthopedic One, Inc. Jared Guth, M.D., will begin seeing patients in August at Orthopedic ONE's Delaware location. A fellowship-trained orthopedic sports medicine surgeon, Dr. Guth has special interest in the use of biomechanics to prevent and treat common sports injuries. A central Ohio native, he is eager to establish a long-standing practice in Delaware County. He is passionate about caring for athletes of all ages, and looks forward to forming partnerships with local clubs and organizations in this community.www.bizjournals.com
