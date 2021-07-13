How well do consumers understand their dairy purchases?

Understand your company’s value proposition and what makes it unique and novel. Creating a new tool or technology is already an incredible amount of labor, so you don’t need to make the rest of your business unique as well. For example, if you don’t need to invent a new screw — don’t. If you don’t need to invent how an employee stock purchasing plan works — don’t. My advice would be to take the standard version, implement it, and go back to focusing on what is most important — your core technology. As an engineer who both started a company and built a product simultaneously, this was a lesson I learned slowly.