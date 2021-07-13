Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

How well do consumers understand their dairy purchases?

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Philadelphia, July 13, 2021 - Consumers may have less trust in food processes that they don't understand, and animal-based foods may be subject to more uninformed scrutiny than other foods due to consumers' perception of higher risk. Dairy producers can benefit from understanding how consumers interpret unfamiliar terms and claims on dairy product labels. In a new study appearing in the Journal of Dairy Science®, scientists from North Carolina State University conducted interviews and surveyed more than 1,200 consumers regarding their knowledge of and attitudes toward dairy processing terms that may appear on product labels.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Products#State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Milk
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Marketing
Related
AgricultureTree Hugger

What Does Organic Mean?

Although organic farming has gained an immense amount of momentum over the last two decades, the term was actually coined back in the 1940s. English agriculturalist Walter James first used it as a way to describe a farm as a living “organism,” while the founder of the Rodale Institute published his own farming methods that refrained from the use of chemicals around the same time. As safety concerns over the use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides in food grew throughout the 1990s, so did the popularity and demand for organic products. Today, the annual global organic market exceeds $100 billion, with about 2.8 million organic producers operating worldwide.
AgriculturePhys.org

Experts challenge current understanding of transition dairy cow health

For dairy cows, the transition period—the time between a cow giving birth and beginning to produce milk—brings the greatest possibility of health problems. The current widespread belief is that the effects of excess nonesterified fatty acids (NEFA) in the bloodstream and the ensuing hyperketonemia during this period, coupled with low levels of available calcium, are largely responsible for disorders such as mastitis, metritis, retained placenta, and poor fertility. Much attention has therefore been devoted to regulating NEFA and calcium levels in transition cows—yet all these efforts have not made the transition period less of a challenge to cows and, hence, to farmers, with approximately 75 percent of disease occurring during the first months postpartum. Dairy producers literally pay the price in terms of reduced milk production, costs of treatment, early culling of cows, reduced reproductive abilities, and animal welfare.
Industrygisuser.com

Understand how nicotine pouches are made

A nicotine pouch is usually considered to be a smoking cessation product. This means this product can assist you to stop smoking without quitting suddenly. When you look at a nicotine pouch, it looks quite similar to a snus pouch only that it’s entirely white and doesn’t contain tobacco. Therefore, it makes sense to wonder what they have, and how they are produced. In this article, you will understand how nicotine pouches are made.
EconomyTechCrunch

Founders: How well do you really understand seed-stage financing?

As a founder, you will understand less than investors when it comes to fundraising. For investors, negotiating with founders is their full-time job. For founders, fundraising is just a small part of building a business. Understanding the basics of venture financing can help founders raise on better terms. We’ll cover:
Industryrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Drive Dairy Sales with Consumers’ Favorite Offerings

Over the past year, many operators streamlined their menus to manage through the pandemic. In fact, the National Restaurant Association’s 2021 State of the Industry Report showed that 63% of fine dining and half of casual and family dining restaurants now offer fewer items. In today’s hypercompetitive market, operators must...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Fiber-Rich Foods, Says Expert

HDL ("good") cholesterol amount. Researchers used data from a major heart study that's been in progress since the 1970s and looked at 3,100 participants who supplied nutritional info and heart-related health markers for nearly 20 years. They found that those who reported the highest level of whole-grain consumption on a...
Economytnledger.com

Some companies don’t understand shifting landscape

There’s a shortage of workers. It’s hard to say exactly how we got here since there are so many factors involved. But, you can see the results of this shortage everywhere you look. You might have noticed when a recruiter called you out of the blue. Recruiters are proactively calling...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

New Reports Indicate Beef Cattle Liquidation is Underway

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released two cattle related reports on Friday. One being the monthly Cattle on Feed Report, which shows the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on July 1, 2021. That is 1 percent below July 1, 2020.
IndustryPosted by
Racine County Eye

Understanding Warehouse Efficiency and How To Improve It

A warehouse is little more than a large storage space without exemplary leadership, a strong team, and a plan for success. Optimizing a warehouse takes time and hard work. Understanding warehouse efficiency and how to improve it is the goal of every warehouse owner. Fortunately, it doesn’t have to be a difficult task with enough care and attention to detail.
AgricultureTribTown.com

USDA to study corn production practices

A sample of corn growers across Indiana will soon be contacted by the USDA, NASS, Great Lakes Region to participate in a survey focusing on nutrient and fertilizer use, pesticide applications and pest management practices. Conducted annually in the fall, Phase II of the Agricultural Resource Management Survey is USDA’s...
BusinessThrive Global

Adam Sachs of Vicarious Surgical: “If you don’t need to invent how an employee stock purchasing plan works — don’t”

Understand your company’s value proposition and what makes it unique and novel. Creating a new tool or technology is already an incredible amount of labor, so you don’t need to make the rest of your business unique as well. For example, if you don’t need to invent a new screw — don’t. If you don’t need to invent how an employee stock purchasing plan works — don’t. My advice would be to take the standard version, implement it, and go back to focusing on what is most important — your core technology. As an engineer who both started a company and built a product simultaneously, this was a lesson I learned slowly.
Technologyaithority.com

Epicenter Experience Announces Behavioral Intelligence Suite That Delivers an Unparalleled Understanding of Consumer Behavior to Reimagine the Consumer-Company Relationship

Epicenter’s Behavioral Intelligence Suite combines mobility data, in-location services, and direct from consumer response to empower a direct connection between consumers and companies and analyze nationwide consumer spending at a time, location, and transaction level. Boston-based enterprise technology company, Epicenter Experience™, creators of The People Platform™, announces the launch of...
EconomyFast Company

14 factors of consumer psychology every business leader should understand

Every business leader has heard the mantra: “If you want to boost sales, you’ve got to get to know your target audience.” Many companies limit this strategy to learning basic demographic information like age, gender, geographic region, and household income. But a smart leader knows that building an understanding of their customer or client base should also involve understanding human psychology.
AgricultureEurekAlert

Measuring nitrogen to improve its management

The business world is familiar with Peter Drucker's assertion that "If you can't measure it, you can't improve it." For the sake of environmental sustainability and food security, there is an urgent need for agriculture to improve its use of nitrogen fertilizers, but can we properly measure it?. A new...
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘I want the kids to be OK’, says expert who found 1970s end-of-world prediction is on schedule

An expert who found a 1970s forecast on the collapse of society was on schedule has said she would just like “the kids to be OK”.Gaia Herrington – who has produced an update to the decades-old Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) prediction – said her drive is preserving quality of life for younger generations. She had found a 1972 MIT scientific paper’s estimate society would collapse by 2050 appears to be on course, following analysis of the forecast.But Ms Herrington, who works for KPMG, told The Guardian the key findings from her independent research was that “we still have a...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Vaccine antibody levels start to wane at around 2–3 months

Total antibody levels appear to start declining from as early as six weeks after complete vaccination and can reduce by more than 50% over 10 weeks, according to new data from UCL's Virus Watch study. These findings were consistent across all groups of people regardless of age, chronic illnesses or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy