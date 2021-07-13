Cancel
Health Services

Hospital partnership plan for regional health care gets state funding boost

By Editor
Illinois Business Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTouchette Regional Hospital to receive Health Care Transformation Funds to address health equity and access in the East St. Louis area. Funding for a plan to focus on creating community-based programs to increase access to health- care services has been approved by the state for Touchette Regional Hospital in Cahokia...

www.ibjonline.com

#Health Care#Health Disparities#Health Equity#Behavioral Health#Sihf Healthcare#Siu School Of Medicine#Washington University#Zade Inc#Black Caucus
