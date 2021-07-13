Mr Holmes Bakehouse arrives at Pacific Plaza in Singapore with its world-famous cruffins
It’s been teasing its opening for some time now, and the OG creator of cruffins Mr Holmes Bakehouse has officially landed in Singapore at Pacific Plaza along Orchard Road. As the first flagship in Southeast Asia, the Singapore outlet is currently the only remaining storefront in the world given the closures of branches worldwide following the pandemic. Managed by Caerus Holdings (which brought us Lady M and Luke’s Lobster), the bakery has begun offering its signature saccharine creations for both dine-in and takeaway.sgmagazine.com
Comments / 0