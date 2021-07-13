New Strategic Council for Research Excellence, Integrity, and Trust Established by National Academy of Sciences to Support the Health of the Research

Tags: Fogarty, global health, Global Health Program for Fellows and Scholars, Roger Glass. Given that multiple cultures have had their own medical approaches, it would seem that our international world would exchange/collaborate/share scientific information so that we could learn or try innovative approaches to many types of illness. Why don’t we hear more about the different approaches and results of other cultures? I just don’t want us to feel that we’re the only culture that is accurate or research oriented. Money seems to make a harsh difference in what medical research is done.