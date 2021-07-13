Cancel
New Strategic Council for Research Excellence, Integrity, and Trust Established by National Academy of Sciences to Support the Health of the Research

SpaceRef
 14 days ago

A new Strategic Council for Research Excellence, Integrity, and Trust has been established by the National Academy of Sciences to convene stakeholders across the research enterprise to develop ways to promote high-quality research practices and to anticipate and address challenges to research ethics and integrity. The Strategic Council will serve...

ScienceYubaNet

National Academies Report: Science Education Should Be National Priority

The White House, with leadership from the Office of Science and Technology Policy, should encourage federal agencies, state and local governments, and others to focus resources on increasing the quality and accessibility of science education — from kindergarten through the end of a postsecondary degree (K-16) — says a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.
HealthNIH Director's Blog

Zooming in on Global Health Research

Tags: Fogarty, global health, Global Health Program for Fellows and Scholars, Roger Glass. Given that multiple cultures have had their own medical approaches, it would seem that our international world would exchange/collaborate/share scientific information so that we could learn or try innovative approaches to many types of illness. Why don’t we hear more about the different approaches and results of other cultures? I just don’t want us to feel that we’re the only culture that is accurate or research oriented. Money seems to make a harsh difference in what medical research is done.
Buies Creek, NCcampbell.edu

Dr. Miranda van Tilburg receives Research Excellence Award

The Campbell Faculty Development and Research Committee had the honor of awarding the D. P. Russ, Jr. and Walter S. Jones, Sr. Alumni Award for Research Excellence to Dr. Miranda van Tilburg, professor of clinical research at the College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences (CPHS) and chair of the institutional research board.
BusinessNJBIZ

Stevens, Rensselaer to establish first NSF-backed FinTech Research Center

Stevens Institute of Technology and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute announced July 12 that they were awarded the first-ever National Science Foundation grant to create an industry-university cooperative research center devoted specifically to financial technology and science. Stevens and Rensselaer will bring together industry and academic partners, and policymakers involved in high-impact...
San Diego, CAucsd.edu

Accelerating Science from Idea to Publication with Bold National Research Platform

The San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC) located at UC San Diego has heeded the National Science Foundation’s call for a cyberinfrastructure ecosystem that meets the needs of today’s data-intensive science. Proposed as the Prototype National Research Platform (NRP), the innovative, all-in-one system—computing resources, research and education networks, edge computing devices and other instruments—is a testbed for science drivers as diverse as the platform itself to expedite science and enable transformative discoveries.
Ocean Springs, MSdallassun.com

Science Center for Marine Fisheries Approves $180,000 in New Funding for Fisheries Research

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / The Science Center for Marine Fisheries (SCEMFIS) has approved 5 new research projects for 2021, awarding over $180,000 in funding for finfish and shellfish projects. Approved by the Center's Industry Advisory Board (IAB), the projects have been identified by the Center's industry partners as addressing critical scientific needs in their fisheries.
Washington Statewashington.edu

20 UW researchers elected to the Washington State Academy of Sciences for 2021

Twenty scientists and engineers at the University of Washington are among the 38 new members elected to the Washington State Academy of Sciences for 2021, according to a July 15 announcement. New members were chosen for “their outstanding record of scientific and technical achievement, and their willingness to work on behalf of the Academy to bring the best available science to bear on issues within the state of Washington.”
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

USRA Selected as Member of the PHaSER Program Supporting NASA Goddard's Heliophysics Division

NASA recently awarded a cooperative agreement entitled "The Partnership for Heliophysics and Space Environment Research" (PHaSER) to the Catholic University of America (CUA), Institute of Astrophysics and Computational sciences and five other partners including Universities Space Research Association (USRA). This cooperative agreement will support the scientific and technical program of NASA Goddard Space Flight Center's Heliophysics Science Division (HSD).
Collegesradiofacts.com

The National Science Foundation Awards Clark Atlanta University a $3.6 Million Research and Education Grant Towards the Development of Next Generation Electronic Materials

Clark Atlanta’s Chemistry Professor, Conrad Ingram, and Physics Professor Xiao-Qian Wang, along with Cornell University Professor, Darrell Schlom, spearheaded this effort which involved contributions from multiple researchers from the three institutions, to land the grant. CAU and Spelman College will collaborate with researchers at the Platform for the Accelerated Realization, Analysis, and Discovery of Interface Materials (PARADIM) at Cornell University. PARADIM is also a National Science Foundation-funded Materials Innovation Program directed by Professor Schlom.
Scienceuci.edu

Banerjee receives NSF funding to establish international ‘network of networks’ on wildfire research

The National Science Foundation has approved $250,000 in funding for iFireNet, an international network of networks designed to catalyze and accelerate research on the prediction and management of wildland fires. The consortium, based at UCI, will address the fundamental knowledge gaps in the science and engineering aspects of wildfires with the goal of minimizing damage to life, nature and property from increasingly frequent and severe blazes.
Bethesda, MDNewswise

New Center for Health Services Research to Support Improved Healthcare Outcomes

Newswise — Bethesda, Md. – The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) recently established a new Center for Health Services Research (CHSR), focused on producing outcomes-based research and policy recommendations that support the readiness of America’s Warfighter, and ultimately improving health outcomes throughout the Military Health System (MHS).
AgricultureEurekAlert

The National Academy of Sciences admits IPK scientist Nicolaus von Wirén as member

Leibniz Institute of Plant Genetics and Crop Plant Research. "When I received the news about my election by the members of the Leopoldina, I was of course surprised, but also extremely pleased. On the one hand, I see the acceptance as a great honour and obligation to represent plant and agricultural sciences there to the best of my knowledge, and on the other hand, I see the acceptance as a distinction for our work, which I owe first and foremost to the excellent scientific and collegial environment at the IPK," says Prof. Dr. Nicolaus von Wirén.
HealthNIH Director's Blog

Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Research Supplements to Promote Re-Entry and Re-integration into Health-Related Research Careers (Admin Supp - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

PA-20-272 - Administrative Supplements to Existing NIH Grants and Cooperative Agreements (Parent Admin Supp Clinical Trial Optional) Office of Research on Women's Health (ORWH) National Eye Institute (NEI) National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) National Institute on Aging (NIA) National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) National Institute of...
Smithfield, RIbryant.edu

Center for Health and Behavioral Sciences supports summer research opportunities for 22 students

SMITHFIELD, RI - This summer, the Center for Health and Behavioral Sciences (CHBS) Faculty Fellows from the College of Business and the College of Arts and Sciences are serving as mentors for 22 students participating in summer research projects exploring issues in health sciences and health care. These projects are paid internships made possible by funding from the CHBS and partner organizations including the National Science Foundation (NSF), Rhode Island IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence (INBRE), Rhode Island Consortium for Coastal Ecology Assessment Innovation & Modeling (RI C-AIM), and Rhode Island NSF Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR); and corporate partners including CVS Health.
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Anita D’Amico Endowment Fund established to support interdisciplinary research in cyber security and psychology

Adelphi University has launched the Anita D’Amico Endowment Fund to support research related to cyber security and psychology. People’s attitudes, motivations, and behaviors are at the heart of many cyber security practices. Dr. Anita D’Amico, one of the newest staff members at Synopsys SIG, has spent more than two decades studying human factors in cyber security. Her alma mater, Adelphi University, recently launched an endowment in D’Amico’s name to fund cyber security and psychology research.
ScienceMinneapolis Star Tribune

After decades of work, scientists finish the human genome

Two decades after the draft sequence of the human genome was unveiled to great fanfare, a team of 99 scientists has finally deciphered the entire thing. They have filled in vast gaps and corrected a long list of errors in previous versions, giving us a new view of our DNA.
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Your Career: Is the Pipeline Problem a Myth?

When colleges try to become more diverse and inclusive, common questions arise. For example, a faculty search committee might say: There just aren’t enough scholars in underrepresented groups for us to hire. And it’s true that numbers are lower than they could be. The annual Survey of Earned Doctorates, conducted by the National Science Foundation, shows that, in 2019, 7.2 percent were Hispanic or Latino/a, 5.5 percent were Black, and 0.2 percent were American Indian or Alaska Native. By contrast, 20.9 percent of undergraduates are Hispanic, 13.3 percent are Black, and 0.7 percent are American Indian or Alaska Native.

