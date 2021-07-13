Cancel
Mental Health

What Is Wilderness Therapy?

Cover picture for the articleWilderness therapy is an experiential form of therapy that combines outdoor experiences and therapy sessions. “Wilderness therapy is most often used for at-risk adolescents that are placed in environments that are supposed to mimic the challenges within their natural social structures,” says Romanoff. This form of therapy is sometimes offered...

Mental Healthstarthealthy.com

How to Find Affordable Therapy

More people than ever before are choosing therapy to make their mental health a priority. However, therapy sessions can be expensive, and some insurance companies don’t cover all of the costs associated with your treatment. Here’s how to find an affordable therapist in your area or online so you can...
Visual Arthenryford.com

Art Therapy Open Studio

Art therapy is based on the idea that creating can be healing. Guided by an art therapist, cancer survivors and their families will use drawing, painting, and other types of artto help manage the emotional or mental side effects that may come from a cancer diagnosis and/or treatment. This program...
Mental Healthbyuicomm.org

Personal therapy with Mickyle Burrell

Mickyle Burrell, a sophmore studying graphic design, uses his songwriting as “personal therapy.” He confronts his depression and trials through his music. “It’s really hard for me to write a song just to write, I have to feel something,” Burrell said. His music reaches people on a deeper level. His...
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
The Independent

TV host who is fully vaccinated reveals she caught Delta variant: It ‘is relentless and highly contagious’

A former E! News presenter has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 despite receiving a full round of vaccines.Catt Sadler, 46, took to her Instagram account to let her followers know that despite being fully vaccinated, she had contracted coronavirus, suspected to be the Delta variant.“I’m fully vaccinated and I have Covid,” she wrote in the caption of the selfie she posted from her sick bed.Ms Sadler continued, outlining her rationale for letting everyone know about her health status “I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over.”On July 13, 3,...
Health Servicescentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in August

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in August. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, approximately 417,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $66 million in...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

A Single Drug Could Treat All Coronaviruses

There are all kinds of new announcements made on a daily basis about potential treatments and viable vaccines for the novel coronavirus. Earlier today, we revealed that there’s a possibility that the covid vaccine could be taken as a pill. Check out the latest reports about all this revealed by BBC.
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

State confirms nearly 5,200 get COVID – after vaccine: 80 dead

Officials in Massachusetts have confirmed that nearly 5,200 people have come down with COVID after being vaccinated – and so far 80 of those victims are dead. NBC Boston reported the state Department of Public Health reported on the case numbers as the Delta variant makes inroads into the state.
Animalskentlive.news

Dogwalker suffers enormous blisters after brushing past giant hogweed

These are the horrifying burns suffered by a dogwalker after he brushed past a giant hogweed plant. The 56-year-old man had been walking his pet as usual through the Gatley Carrs area of Stockport when he felt a stinging sensation through his leg. In a matter of hours, the burning...
EatThis

Don't Go Here Even if It's Open, Experts Warn

This wasn't the way the summer was supposed to go. More than six months after the rollout of the first coronavirus vaccines—and a sharp drop in COVID-19 this spring—cases are rising in all 50 states, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant infecting unvaccinated people. Although the vaccine has proven highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death, it's still possible to contract COVID if you've been vaccinated, and many vaccinated people are wondering if they should rethink their plans to resume normal life (tossing the face masks, eating in restaurants, attending indoor events). Some experts say, yes, you should—and there are a few places you shouldn't go. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicineNet.com

What Is the First Stage of Kidney Failure?

Kidney failure, also called renal failure or end-stage kidney disease, occurs when at least 85% of kidney function has been lost. When your kidneys fail, it causes waste products to build up in the body, which can lead to chemical imbalances in the blood and be fatal if left untreated. People with chronic kidney failure may develop low blood counts or weak bones over time, requiring dialysis or a kidney transplant.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Vaccine antibody levels start to wane at around 2–3 months

Total antibody levels appear to start declining from as early as six weeks after complete vaccination and can reduce by more than 50% over 10 weeks, according to new data from UCL's Virus Watch study. These findings were consistent across all groups of people regardless of age, chronic illnesses or...

