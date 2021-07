GALWAY –The Leader-Herald congratulates Jeanine Flinton, who was awarded as Galway’s 2021 Galway Outstanding Educator of the Year. Flinton has been teaching at Galway since 2007, working her way up to the school’s Project Lead the Way Educator. Before that, she was lifelong member of the PTSA, once even being named volunteer of the year, as well as offering her services as a substitute teacher for all grades.