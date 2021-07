TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Two of Alabama baseball's best players from the 2021 season have officially joined the ranks of Major League Baseball. Second baseman Peyton Wilson was the first Crimson Tide player to be drafted in Monday's second round of the 2021 MLB Draft, taken as the 66th pick overall by the Kansas City Royals in the draft's second round of compensatory selections. Dylan Smith didn't have to wait much longer and was drafted as the third pick of the third round at No. 74 overall by the Detroit Tigers.