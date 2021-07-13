Don’t shut out the public
Whether you think legal marijuana is good, bad or indifferent, you should have a say in whether or not pot stores are going to be allowed to open where you live. The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act signed into law this spring legalized the possession and use of marijuana. And with retail sales coming down the road, municipalities have the option of banning dispensaries and sites where the drug may be used by passing a local law prohibiting those activities.
