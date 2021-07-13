Cancel
Charleston, SC

Gaillard Center Announces Under the Streetlamp: Hip to the Holidays

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh, What a Night! – Under the Streetlamp is a musical celebration of the American Radio Songbook – a flashback to a time when people would gather under a streetlamp to sing their favorite rock and roll songs. With their unique blend of tight harmonies, slick dance moves, and a powerhouse band of world-class musicians, the guys deliver a thrilling concert, interspersed with hilarious and touching behind-the-scenes tales. Under the Streetlamp brings their holiday show, Hip to the Holidays, to the Charleston Gaillard Center on December 5, 2021. In this special holiday show, Under the Streetlamp celebrates the season with rocking renditions of classic hits from the American radio songbook, plus music from their fan-favorite album Hip to the Holidays.

holycitysinner.com

