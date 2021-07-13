Cancel
Science

Spy Satellite Expert Explains How to Analyze Satellite Imagery

Wired
 14 days ago

Keith Masback, former director of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance integration for the US Army, explains how to understand satellite imagery, and provides a few tips and tricks for what people like him are generally looking for. Keith talks about how to tell man-made and natural environments apart from each other and breaks down what typical military routines from other countries looks like.

www.wired.com

#Satellite Imagery#Football#The Us Army
