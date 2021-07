Steve Sarkisian, making his first Big 12 media days appearance as head coach of the Texas Longhorns, said he doesn't think the program needs a long rebuild to win. "We've got a roster that is one that is more than capable of being competitive at a high level," said Sarkisian, who was 46-35 as head coach at Washington and USC between 2009-15. "This is my third time around being a head coach. And to inherit this team coming off a 7-3 season with three losses by a combined 13 points, we're in a little better position than most when you take over a new program."