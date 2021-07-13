North Country Bookmarks: In Conversation with Catherine Doucette, SLU '04

We are so fortunate in the north country to be able to celebrate and experience four completely different seasons. My joy in the changing seasons has been mentioned in this column from time to time. I am so grateful we live in a part of the country where we can thoroughly enjoy the beauty of springtime flowers, the warmth and sunshine of our summer months, the color of fall and, yes, the beauty of snow in the winter (I still would love to see snow falling everywhere but on the roadways!).