North Country Bookmarks: In Conversation with Catherine Doucette, SLU '04
Jessica LawrenceNorth Country Bookmarks: In Conversation with Catherine Doucette, SLU '04. North Country Bookmarks went live with host Jessica Lawrence, author and St. Lawrence University Alumni Catherine Doucette (‘04) and Dr. Bob Cowser, Professor of English at St. Lawrence University on June 22nd. The trio discussed Catherine's new book of essays, On The Run: Finding the Trail Home. The book explores Catherine's pursuit of belonging through outdoor expeditions, including horseback riding, mountaineering, and skiing slopes all around the world. Per Oregon State University Press, "[these essays] celebrate the comfort, challenge, and community found in expanses of wilderness while confronting the limitations and sacrifices that come with a transient, outdoor lifestyle."www.northcountrypublicradio.org
Comments / 0