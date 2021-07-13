One more showing before fair

The second annual jackpot steer event will be held on Sunday, July 18, giving the youth one last chance to practice showing their steers before fair

Back by popular demand, the Rockin' CC Beef Club will once again hold its jackpot steer show this coming Sunday for 4-H members, family and friends to enjoy.

The event will take place on Sunday, July 18, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Iverson property on Ochoco Highway. Currently, there are many youths signed up for the jackpot steer show this Sunday. Although Rockin' CC Beef Club is not new, the jackpot event got its beginnings during the pandemic last year.

Brad Kudlac, 4-H parent and principal and athletic director for Culver Middle School, noted that last year, since there was not going to be a traditional fair, they held the event for the students to showcase their skills with their animals in front of their families.

"We started this show last year when Kate Brown was shutting down all opportunities for youth, so kids in our community could showcase their efforts in front of family and friends since they were not able to do so at fair last year," said Kudlac of the origins of the event.

He added that they received an incredible response to keep doing the show.

"The feedback that we got from so many people is that they didn't want us to stop doing it, so we stayed with it and decided to do it another year," said Kudlac.

With such a positive response, he noted that it appears the event will continue into the future.

Jeremy McLean, also a 4-H parent, was also enthusiastic of the first-year effort of the jackpot event to be held again this year.

"It was a pretty big hit last year, and we put it together pretty quick, just for a chance for families to come and watch their kids show," explained McLean. "The fair was limiting to one family, one kid and two parents—that's it—no grandparents could come, no siblings."

The event was held at Bryan and Vikki Iverson's property on Ochoco Highway. Families (all family members) could come to watch their 4-H kids. He said that there were 40-plus animals last year, and it was held the Sunday before fair. This year, it is being held one month before fair.

"Another chance for kids to get their animals out and practice once before fair," McLean added.

McLean indicated that the CC Beef Club began four years ago. The first year, McLean and Kudlac had kids who were entering their fourth-grade year. They decided to form a club for the younger 4-H students and their animals. He noted that they began with four youth, and it has grown to 19 kids in the club.

"It's a little crazy when you get 19 animals in one place. It's going well, though. The kids seem to be learning a lot and enjoying it."

With the event, all the participants will leave with a prize. McLean added that their jackpot event focuses more on showmanship and how well the participants can present their animal.

"Our goal is to put all the money back into the kids, so this year, we have a few more sponsors to help us out," he concluded.

The categories include pee-wee, 8 years old and under, which is not old enough for 4-H, but they can still participate in the jackpot event; junior division, ages 9-12; intermediate division, ages 13-15; and a senior division, ages 16-19.

Sidebar

Jackpot Steer event

Sunday, July 18

Begins 10 a.m.

Event will be held at Bryan and Vikki Iverson's ranch on Ochoco Highway