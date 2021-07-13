Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

One more showing before fair

By Ramona McCallister
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 13 days ago

The second annual jackpot steer event will be held on Sunday, July 18, giving the youth one last chance to practice showing their steers before fair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aUQry_0avYA09T00

Back by popular demand, the Rockin' CC Beef Club will once again hold its jackpot steer show this coming Sunday for 4-H members, family and friends to enjoy.

The event will take place on Sunday, July 18, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Iverson property on Ochoco Highway. Currently, there are many youths signed up for the jackpot steer show this Sunday. Although Rockin' CC Beef Club is not new, the jackpot event got its beginnings during the pandemic last year.

Brad Kudlac, 4-H parent and principal and athletic director for Culver Middle School, noted that last year, since there was not going to be a traditional fair, they held the event for the students to showcase their skills with their animals in front of their families.

"We started this show last year when Kate Brown was shutting down all opportunities for youth, so kids in our community could showcase their efforts in front of family and friends since they were not able to do so at fair last year," said Kudlac of the origins of the event.

He added that they received an incredible response to keep doing the show.

"The feedback that we got from so many people is that they didn't want us to stop doing it, so we stayed with it and decided to do it another year," said Kudlac.

With such a positive response, he noted that it appears the event will continue into the future.

Jeremy McLean, also a 4-H parent, was also enthusiastic of the first-year effort of the jackpot event to be held again this year.

"It was a pretty big hit last year, and we put it together pretty quick, just for a chance for families to come and watch their kids show," explained McLean. "The fair was limiting to one family, one kid and two parents—that's it—no grandparents could come, no siblings."

The event was held at Bryan and Vikki Iverson's property on Ochoco Highway. Families (all family members) could come to watch their 4-H kids. He said that there were 40-plus animals last year, and it was held the Sunday before fair. This year, it is being held one month before fair.

"Another chance for kids to get their animals out and practice once before fair," McLean added.

McLean indicated that the CC Beef Club began four years ago. The first year, McLean and Kudlac had kids who were entering their fourth-grade year. They decided to form a club for the younger 4-H students and their animals. He noted that they began with four youth, and it has grown to 19 kids in the club.

"It's a little crazy when you get 19 animals in one place. It's going well, though. The kids seem to be learning a lot and enjoying it."

With the event, all the participants will leave with a prize. McLean added that their jackpot event focuses more on showmanship and how well the participants can present their animal.

"Our goal is to put all the money back into the kids, so this year, we have a few more sponsors to help us out," he concluded.

The categories include pee-wee, 8 years old and under, which is not old enough for 4-H, but they can still participate in the jackpot event; junior division, ages 9-12; intermediate division, ages 13-15; and a senior division, ages 16-19.

Sidebar

Jackpot Steer event

Sunday, July 18

Begins 10 a.m.

Event will be held at Bryan and Vikki Iverson's ranch on Ochoco Highway

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
824
Followers
4K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Rockin Cc Beef Club#Culver Middle School#The Cc Beef Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Sports
Related
Monroe County, MIMonroe Evening News

Fair seeking volunteers for grandstand shows, car show

The Monroe County Fair is seeking volunteers to work as ushers in the grandstand during fair week Aug. 1-7. Shows are planned every evening in the grandstand and persons are needed to assist visitors with finding reserved seats or other spots for viewing. Other volunteers are needed to pass out raffle tickets for the classic cars show planned Sunday afternoon in the Glenn F. Stock Arena Aug. 1. Anyone interested can contact the fair office (241-5775) and leave their name and phone number, said Darryl Diamond, fair manager. The show is being held by the Monroe Area Street Rods and will include music by deejay Doug Gilson of Milan.
Sweetwater County, WYGreen River Star

4-H, FFA groups to host shows at fair

The 2021 Wyoming's Big Show will feature many animal and craft exhibits. The Sweetwater County and Daggett County 4-H & FFA groups will have sheep, goat, swine, steer, cat, poultry, rabbit, and horse shows throughout the show. There will also be static exhibits displayed by Sweetwater County and Daggett County...
Clark County, OHSpringfield News Sun

Clark County Fair: Entertainment and Show schedule

SATURDAY (Veterans Day) JULY 25 (Junior Fair Board Day) 2 p.m. Lawrenceville Church of God - Music - CTC Shelter 5 p.m. Kiddie Tractor Pull - Arts & Crafts. 5 p.m. Big Tent - First Christian & Medway Christian Churches 7 p.m. Demo Derby - Track. 5 p.m. Sea Lion...
Davis County, IABloomfield Democrat

Bill Riley Talent Show set for DC Fair

A Bill Riley Talent Show Competition is scheduled for Sunday, July 18, at 2 p.m. on the stage in the Blue Ribbon Barn at the Davis County Fairgrounds. Local show organizer, Lyle Stirling, said all types of talent are welcome for two age groups: sprouts, ages 2-12; and seniors, ages 13-21. A maximum of three minutes is allowed for each act. As of Friday, July 9, there were six sprout acts and 11 senior acts registered.
Economy94.3 Jack FM

County Fairs Benefit The Economy And More

County fairs are making a comeback after their absence last year due to the pandemic. Luckily this year, they’re back in full swing. Maria Calico who is the President and CEO of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions says that most people only think of the economic benefit of the fairs, but there’s more to it than that.
Anderson County, TNWYSH AM 1380

Day #5 of Fair features music, trucks, and more!

The Anderson County Fair continues through Saturday, July 17th, with gates opening each night at 5 pm. Nightly events include the Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo (which also opens at 5), and the rides on the James Gang Amusements Midway, which open at 6 pm nightly. Other nightly events include two cash giveaways and the 7 pm Tractor Parade of Power.
Duluth, MNPosted by
B105

Will There Be One More Tour Before Duluth Central Is Demolished?

I have been communicating with the Superintendent's office about setting up something for Central Graduates. This year there seems to be a lot of Duluth Central Reunions, and once the news hit that the building was going to be sold and then demolished, being a Duluth Central Graduate myself, I wanted to see if there were going to be some last tours. Once I started talking about it on the air, I was contacted by students.
Sedan, KSctnewsonline.com

Chautauqua County Fair talent show entries are needed

Entries are being sought for the Chautauqua County Fair talent show, set for 6:30 p.m. July 22 at the pavilion at the fairgrounds in Sedan. There is a youth department with categories based on the grade level entrants will enter in the fall: Pre-K and kindergarten; grades 1-3; grades 4-6; grades 7-9; and grades 10-12.
Wright, MNwright.mn.us

Talent Show for County Fair July 22 Cancelled

The Wright County Fair Board has announced that the Talent Show at the 2021 Wright County Fair has been cancelled. A release from the Fair Board stated: “The Wright County Fair regrets to announce that the Talent Show scheduled for Thursday, July 22 during the Fair has been cancelled due to not having the minimum number of acts to run a quality show. We expect that participation for 2022 will be back to previous levels as the pandemic issues that affect assembling and perfecting acts are reduced. The Talent Show is the only event affected by this change. All other events scheduled for the 150th Wright County Fair will take place during the Wright County Fair which runs from July 21-25!”
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Show Off Your Pandemic Creations at Washington County Fair Open Show

Did you take up a hobby like gardening, baking, or quilting during the pandemic?. Those who’d like to show off their quarantine creations are encouraged to enter into the Washington County Fair Open Show. Committee Chairperson Karen Megchelsen says this is a special year as last year’s COVID-restrictive fair did not include the open show, “We’re really excited to have the open show taking place at the Washington County Fair this year. It’s a show that’s not just for 4-H members. Anyone can exhibit entries that include baked goods, canned goods, photography, art, textiles, quilts, flowers, plants, and vegetables, just to name a few.”
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Hooves, fur and feathers: livestock shows at the fair

Hey kids, got a cow, goat, pig, backyard chicken, turkey or bunny to show off? Enter the Haywood County Fair youth livestock show by July 31 and be part of the time-honored tradition and rich legacy of farming in Haywood County. Livestock shows are a signature part of the Haywood...
Brown County, KShiawathaworldonline.com

More from the Brown County Fair

The Brown County Fair kept 4-Hers and their families enjoyed a productive week at Horton last week. A walk around the livestock barn gave visitors a peek at poultry, lambs, sheep, cattle and much more. Everywhere you turned, kids were busy learning and showing their animals or projects. The Blue Building was full of projects including crafts, horticulture, clothing, photography and more.
Crook County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Movies in the Park kicks off Friday

Mark your calendars, bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets and come with your family and friends. Here we are in the heat of summer and finally all the restrictions from COVID-19 are now behind us. Usually, there is quite a bit of planning that goes into preparing community events...
Sublette County, WYpinedaleroundup.com

Popular art show to return to Sublette County Fair

SUBLETTE COUNTY – Big Piney artist and art show director Sharon Schell is pleased to announce the return of the Sublette County Fair Lynn Thomas Memorial Art Show. Because of continued COVID concerns, there will be no reception, quick draw or auction this year. However, fair goers can anticipate and enjoy a vibrant exhibit of new work by 22 local artists.
Knox County, INwzdm.com

Best in Show Category Winners Crowned at KC Fair

Several entries have been named as Best in Show at the ongoing Knox County Fair. The Fair continues through Saturday at the Fairgrounds in Bicknell. The best in show grand champions crowned so far include Hadley Piper in Poultry; Kaitlyn Hedge in rabbits; Alexis Misinec and Jacob Misinec in Swine; and Collin Loudermilk and Jackson Hammelman in cattle.
Chaves County, NMrdrnews.com

Youth to show projects, livestock at county fair

The exhibit hall at the Eastern New Mexico State Fairgrounds was a bit chaotic at midday Friday as judging of home economics and general exhibits was underway for the Chaves County 4-H and FFA Fair. As adult judges tasted food, studied animal husbandry posters and examined pottery, 4-H members acted...
Adams County, PAGettysburg Times

Annual 4-H, FFA shows, sale at fair

The 37th Annual Adams County 4-H/FFA Jr. Livestock Shows and Sale will be held during the South Mountain Fair, July 27-31, at the South Mountain Fairgrounds, just outside Arendtsville along state Route 234, according to a Penn State Extension release. "The 4-H/FFA livestock projects function as a way to teach...
Cocke County, TNNewport Plain Talk

Five more contestants enter Fairest of the Fair competition

COCKE COUNTY—Five more young ladies have entered the Fairest of the Fair pageant that will be held Saturday, July 17 at 8 p.m. Adison Russell, Kourtney Clevenger, Caroline Brawley, Emma Mullen and Carly Wines have joined Caitlyn Strange, each looking to take home the crown. Each contestant will be vying...
Canby, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Free life jacket giveaway is Sunday

Coastal is offering 600 free life jackets to childen ages 12 and under to help with water safety this summer. This Sunday, Juiy 18, Coastal Farm and Ranch will give away 900 life jackets for children up to 12 years of age. The free giveaway will be a special drive-thru...
Waukesha County, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

Lumberjack show returns to fair in full force

WAUKESHA — With the COVID-19 pandemic preventing last year’s show, the Timberworks Lumberjack Show has returned to captivate locals in the 2021 Waukesha County Fair. The show is on every day of the fair with times from the early afternoon to the early evening. Dave Weatherhead, who was the announcer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy