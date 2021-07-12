Lone Star Beer Celebrates Beauty, Culture of West Texas

Cancel
Lone Star Beer’s High Desert Days release is now available at retailers throughout Texas. It’s intended to honor the culture of West Texas. High Desert Days is a smooth, wheat-style beer with an ABV of 4.6% brewed in the Hill Country of Austin with the finest ingredients Texas has to offer. The beer is brewed with white wheat and Pilsen malt and then finished with hibiscus and agave nectar. High Desert Days has a unique-to-Texas flavor that provides a crisp and refreshing taste with sweet honey-like notes from the agave and tart, herbal, almost cranberry-like flavor from the hibiscus. High Desert Days is the latest offering in the Lone Star Culture Series, which also includes Rio Jade, a Mexican-style lager, and Das Bier Y’all, a German-style kölsch.

