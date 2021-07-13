Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prineville, OR

Baked goods and English tea

By Ramona McCallister
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 13 days ago

Sweet Willow & Company is the location for AK's Tea and Bake Shoppe, offering English tea, baked goods and sandwiches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07yNqO_0avY9qWO00

When walking through the door at Sweet Willow & Company, your senses are met with the tantalizing aroma of British baking, in addition to the plethora of unique gifts available in the shop.

Opening day, Tuesday, July 13, Karen George greeted her first customers to her new business, AK's Tea and Bake Shoppe. The unique shoppe is located at the back of the store, featuring British baking, including shortbreads and just about anything you might find on the menu from "The Great British Baking Show." The buttercream frosting is unique to British baking and there is less sugar than traditional baking, and George noted that she cooks with butter, rather than shortening.

"I think we process differently," commented George of the gluten-free baking that she brings from England.

On the left side of her counter—which includes a display of luscious baked goods, are tables and chairs and a décor that comes straight from England. George comes from a background in finance. She has also had a cake decorating business, in addition to a tea room she previously owned and operated in Redmond. She has a delightful English accent, which she acquired from growing up in Windsor, which is approximately 20 miles west of London, England.

George, who lives in Prineville, laughed about the story of how she came about her previous tea room in Redmond, and now her current bakeshop in the back of Sweet Willow & Company.

"The tea room started as a joke," she said of the Redmond tea room—known then as AK's Tea Room.

She indicated that she was having coffee and bagels in Prineville with a friend, which did not have a hint of British, whatsoever.

"We decided we couldn't get a decent cup of tea anyway," she laughed. "The gentleman said. 'I think you should just add a tea room.' I said, 'I think you are right.' Eight weeks later, we opened AK's (Tea Room). I wanted somewhere people could just come and sit down. It was like the tea rooms I knew that I grew up in. That is kind of what we wanted to do."

"AK is Aunty Karen, which is what my other kids—my nieces, call me—Aunt Karen."

She was in the location at the old downtown hotel in Redmond and had AK's Tea Room for eight years. They closed last year in June.

She said they kept part of the name, so her old customers could still find them from their old tea room. George indicated that a combination of things—especially COVID—brought about their closure at the hotel.

When she closed her tea room in Redmond, she quickly became restless and missed having her business. She opened Tuesday, July 13, and she offers teas, soups and sandwiches, and baked goods. She is known for her gluten-free baked goods and breads. For the immediate future, her food will be take-out only.

George has a seating area, and she has plans to offer group events, with seating up to 15 people. She is hoping to be able to offer her China dinnerware soon and serve up tea in the traditional British style for her customers.

Sidebar

AK's Tea amd Bake Shoppe

Owner: Karen George

Address: 233 NW Third St.

Located in the back of Sweet Willow & Company

Offers shortbreads, baked goods, sandwiches and soups, and English teas.

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
824
Followers
4K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Prineville, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Redmond, OR
City
Prineville, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Baked Goods#Soups#Food Drink#Tea And Bake Shoppe#English#British#Covid#Tea Amd Bake Shoppe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
China
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

A lovely evening in the park

The Rotary Club of Wilsonville's Summer Concert Series returns with performance from Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts. An increasingly lively summer in Wilsonville continued Thursday, July 22, as the Rotary Club of Wilsonville's Summer Concert Series returned with a performance from crowd favorite Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts at Town Center Park.
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Fleshing out the Metropolis

Several new eateries and more expected have Woodburn's Metropolis hopping; open house slated for new diner, bistro bar. If you are in Woodburn with a group of people who are ready to eat -- but not everyone's in agreement about the type of restaurant -- chances are that problem can be solved downtown at the Metropolis.
Newberg, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Tunes on Tuesday will return to cultural center

The annual event will be condensed into one festival-like day of music on Aug. 5. One of the many joyful things taken from people during the pandemic has been the opportunity to enjoy live music. Gathering in crowds just hasn't been allowed or advised for more than a year and restrictions on businesses and other entities has made it virtually impossible to put on performances.
Madras, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

1946: Legion anglers after fish for convention hear snake stories

Cecil Moore forsakes ditch building for school and part time job at Charlie Hobson's cafe. Perhaps there is no man in Madras who tries harder to please his customers than J.C. Wright, proprietor of the Madras market. Wright has gone to a great deal of time and trouble and considerable expense in cleaning up and making his market second to none in the country around. But last week he ran up against a proposition that, although it nearly set him crazy, is funny anyway. Customer after customer came into the shop and insisted that their meat taste peculiar. One customer accused him of putting some sort of preparation on his meat to keep it from spoiling. Wright nearly tore up the floor to discover what was the trouble. Then somebody came in and told him if he didn't take that crate of oranges out of the refrigerator that he would have his meat tasting. Needless to say that Wright immediately took the oranges out of the ice box.
Newberg, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

An unusual circus act will perform at CCC

Performers in the Crane Circus will show off their acrobatic skills, humor in unique display on Aug. 5. If you happen to be walking by the Chehalem Cultural Center in a few weeks and see people flying through the air or dangling from a crane, don't be alarmed. It's all part of a circus performance put on by CCC in partnership with performers from the group Up! Up! Up!
Columbia County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Hit Machine performs regionally, pandemic or not

The band, with roots in Columbia County, devised interesting ways to perform during the pandemic. A widely popular band with a Columbia County connection emerged intact from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to entertain throughout the Pacific Northwest. Bart Hafeman, who lives in Scappoose, created Hit Machine,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy