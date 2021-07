After nearly 20 years, the last U.S. troops have finally left Bagram Airfield, America’s hub of operations in Afghanistan. President Joe Biden was right to bring our troops home — the war in Afghanistan no longer served our core interests and was opposed by the vast majority of Americans. As we end America’s longest war and consider our deployments elsewhere during the Global Force Posture Review, the president should recognize the declining importance of the Middle East to American interests and scale back our military presence.