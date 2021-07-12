Mason City man accused in shooting incident last year found not competent to stand trial

MASON CITY — A Mason City man arrested in April after a shooting incident last summer has been declared not competent to stand trial. 20-year-old Donavan Ward was charged with reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury as well as carrying weapons after an August 8th incident where he’s accused of possessing and discharging a 9 millimeter handgun at another passenger in the vehicle he was in during an argument. The passenger was struck in the legs and required hospitalization. Ward was arrested on April 14th.