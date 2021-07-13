Hillsboro Police Log: June 28-July 4, 2021

This week's calls include: a dismembered vehicle, a delivery vehicle hit-and-run, and a shooting patient.

Monday, June 28

Officers took a report of a burglary at a construction site in the 7300 block of Northeast Ronler Drive. Three Conex boxes were broken into, and over $5,000 worth of tools were stolen.

Officers took a report of criminal mischief in the 3400 block of Southeast Alder Street. The tires of a vehicle were slashed, and the mirrors were broken off.

Tuesday, June 29

Officers took a report of a theft from a resident in the 2400 block of Southeast 72nd Avenue. A locked shed was broken into, and a leaf blower and weed eater were stolen.

Officers arrested a man on a probation violation detainer in the 1500 block of Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway. He was also taken into custody for criminal mischief I and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.

Wednesday, June 30

Officers recovered a stolen vehicle on Southeast Second Avenue near Washington Street. It was returned to the owner in Portland.

Officers arrested a man on outstanding warrants at WinCo Foods, 1500 S.W. Oak St., following a shoplifting incident at the store.

Thursday, July 1

Officers took a report of a hit-and-run at a residence in the 3400 block of Northwest Third Avenue. A FedEx driver backed over a mailbox and left the scene.

Officers responded to a report of a man slumped over in a car in the 1100 block of East Main Street. The vehicle was determined to be stolen and the suspect was arrested.

Friday, July 2

Officers took a report of a theft at Ambercrombie & Fitch, 2210 N.E. Allie Ave. A man and a woman stole two bags of clothing worth $500 and fled the store.

Officers took a report of a theft at Safeway, 2177 N.W. 185th Ave. A woman had her purse stolen out of a shopping cart and $3,000 was charged to a credit card.

Saturday, July 3

Officers took a report of a motorcycle that was stolen from a residence in the 200 block of Southeast 18th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a man who had a gunshot wound at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center, 2875 N.E. Stucki Ave. It was determined the shooting was the jurisdiction of the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Sunday, July 4

Officers responded to a hit-and-run on Northwest 185th Avenue near Northeast Edgeway Avenue. A motorist ran a red light hitting another vehicle and injuring all occupants. The male driver fled the scene but was later identified.

Officers responded to a report of a man passed out in a car on Northeast Cornell Road near Stucki Avenue. Following an investigation, he was arrested for DUII.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Accounts of events are based on police and eyewitness reports.