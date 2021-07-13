Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro Police Log: June 28-July 4, 2021

By Hillsboro Police Department
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 13 days ago

This week's calls include: a dismembered vehicle, a delivery vehicle hit-and-run, and a shooting patient.

Monday, June 28

Officers took a report of a burglary at a construction site in the 7300 block of Northeast Ronler Drive. Three Conex boxes were broken into, and over $5,000 worth of tools were stolen.

Officers took a report of criminal mischief in the 3400 block of Southeast Alder Street. The tires of a vehicle were slashed, and the mirrors were broken off.

Tuesday, June 29

Officers took a report of a theft from a resident in the 2400 block of Southeast 72nd Avenue. A locked shed was broken into, and a leaf blower and weed eater were stolen.

Officers arrested a man on a probation violation detainer in the 1500 block of Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway. He was also taken into custody for criminal mischief I and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.

Wednesday, June 30

Officers recovered a stolen vehicle on Southeast Second Avenue near Washington Street. It was returned to the owner in Portland.

Officers arrested a man on outstanding warrants at WinCo Foods, 1500 S.W. Oak St., following a shoplifting incident at the store.

Thursday, July 1

Officers took a report of a hit-and-run at a residence in the 3400 block of Northwest Third Avenue. A FedEx driver backed over a mailbox and left the scene.

Officers responded to a report of a man slumped over in a car in the 1100 block of East Main Street. The vehicle was determined to be stolen and the suspect was arrested.

Friday, July 2

Officers took a report of a theft at Ambercrombie & Fitch, 2210 N.E. Allie Ave. A man and a woman stole two bags of clothing worth $500 and fled the store.

Officers took a report of a theft at Safeway, 2177 N.W. 185th Ave. A woman had her purse stolen out of a shopping cart and $3,000 was charged to a credit card.

Saturday, July 3

Officers took a report of a motorcycle that was stolen from a residence in the 200 block of Southeast 18th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a man who had a gunshot wound at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center, 2875 N.E. Stucki Ave. It was determined the shooting was the jurisdiction of the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Sunday, July 4

Officers responded to a hit-and-run on Northwest 185th Avenue near Northeast Edgeway Avenue. A motorist ran a red light hitting another vehicle and injuring all occupants. The male driver fled the scene but was later identified.

Officers responded to a report of a man passed out in a car on Northeast Cornell Road near Stucki Avenue. Following an investigation, he was arrested for DUII.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Accounts of events are based on police and eyewitness reports.

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
824
Followers
4K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Hillsboro, OR
Hillsboro, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Shoplifting#Weed Eater#Hillsboro Police#Conex#Winco Foods#Ambercrombie Fitch#Safeway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Car break-in spree reported in Wilsonville, West Linn area

Some residents are unhappy with the Clackamas County Sheriff's response following the vehicle break-ins.When Wilsonville resident Logan Kelley went out for a round of golf in rural Wilsonville on Sunday, he didn't expect to be the victim of a crime. But about an hour after he teed off at Kohl Creek Golf Course, he received word from staff that about eight cars — including his dad's Porsche — had been robbed. Around the same time that day, there were also thefts at Sandelie Golf Course and Hebb Park in West Linn. "It's very upsetting," said Karen Kaiser,...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Local firefighters return from Bootleg Fire

The Multnomah County Task Force included crews and equipment from Portland, Gresham and Corbett.Firefighters from Multnomah County have returned from helping to battle the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon. The megafire in Klamath and Lake counties that was started by lightning on July 6 has consumed over 401,000 acres. It is currently the largest wildfire in the country and is now 46% contained. The growth of the fire has slowed, but thousands of homes remain threatened on its eastern side, authorities said on Saturday, July 24. "This fire is resistant to stopping at dozer lines," Jim Hanson, fire behavior analyst,...
Canby, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Canby, Molalla and Aurora Fire & Police calls

A look at the calls responded to by the police and fire districts in Canby, Molalla and Aurora for the 7/28/21 issue. 8:45 a.m., first aid, I-5 southbound at milepost 280. 6:26 p.m., grass fire, 24000 block of Boones Ferry Road. 9:21 p.m., miscellaneous call, I-5 southbound at milepost 280.
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Fatal shooting exposes murky role of Portland's hired guards

'It was a time bomb waiting to happen,' said the father of Freddy Nelson Jr., who was killed near a Delta Park BottleDrop in May. On the evening of May 29, gunfire echoed across a North Portland shopping plaza. Around 6:30 p.m, an armed security guard on patrol at Delta Park Center fatally shot Freddy Nelson Jr., 49, four times through the windshield of Nelson's Nissan Frontier as he sat in the plaza's parking lot, according to interviews with eyewitnesses and family members. Records show the shooter, identified by Oregon Public Broadcasting as 28-year-old Logan Gimbel, was one of at...
Fairview, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Osprey with lunch sparks Fairview wildfire

Crews discovered downed powerline, 2-acre blaze, at Chinook Landing in strangest fire of season. A sea hawk and a fish combined to spark one of the strangest blazes in East Multnomah County last weekend. Around 3:11 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Gresham Fire & Emergency Services responded to the area just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy