Beaverton Police Log: June 26-July 3, 2021

This week's calls include: a wrong-way driver, mysterious smoke from downstairs, and an identity forger.

Saturday, June 26

Officers arrested a 24-year-old woman for DUII on Southwest Hart Road near Kimberly Drive after she was observed driving the wrong way in the lane of travel.

Officers arrested a 28-year-old man for disorderly conduct, interference with a public safety officer, attempt to elude in a vehicle and attempt to elude on foot after he got out of his car on Southwest Jenkins Road near 185th Avenue and for unknown reasons began yelling at an officer. He fled the scene in his vehicle and after being located, fled again on foot. Following a pursuit, he was located by a K-9 track and taken into custody.

Sunday, June 27

Officers responded to investigate a report of smoke inside an apartment with no source of a fire on Southwest Teal Boulevard. It was determined the smoke was coming from a downstairs neighbor who was burning sage.

Officers arrested a 58-year-old man for DUII (alcohol), hit-and-run, and reckless driving on Southwest Hall Boulevard near Allen Boulevard after he crashed his vehicle into multiple locations.

Monday, June 28

Officers arrested a 48-year-old man on an outstanding warrant and for driving while suspended, reckless driving and identity theft on Highway 217 near Southwest Scholls Ferry Road after he was stopped for driving the wrong way on the highway.

Officers arrested a 28-year-old man for failure to register as a sex offender on Southwest Watson Avenue near Broadway Street following a traffic stop.

Tuesday, June 29

Officers arrested a 52-year-old man at a residence on Southwest Brightfield Circle for burglary and violation of restraining order.

Officers arrested a 23-year-old woman at Banner Bank, 3600 S.W. Cedar Hills Blvd., for forgery, identity theft and fraud by deception.

Wednesday, June 30

Officers arrested an 18-year-old woman for DUII (controlled substances) on Southwest Canyon Wren Way following a traffic stop.

Officers arrested a 24-year-old man for drinking in public on Southwest Fourth Street near Washington Avenue.

Thursday, July 1

Officers arrested a 26-year-old woman for drinking in public on Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway. She was arrested again two hours later for criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and drinking in public on Southwest Murray Boulevard.

Officers arrested a 21-year-old man at 7-Eleven, 8220 S.W. Hall Blvd., on an outstanding Washington State Department of Corrections warrant.

Friday, July 2

Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief on Highway 217 near Southwest Hall Boulevard. A vehicle was vandalized.

Officers responded to a report of a person having a mental health crisis at Fred Meyer, 11425 S.W. Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy. The subject was taken into custody on a peace officer hold.

Saturday, July 3

Officers responded to a report of a dog bite at the Merlo Station Apartments, 2032 S.W. Merlo Court.

Officers arrested a 23-year-old man on an outstanding Washington County warrant and for theft II, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Fred Meyer, 11425 S.W. Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy., following a shoplifting incident.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Accounts of events are based on police and eyewitness reports.