SAISD's Sylvia Graves named Region 15 Secondary Teacher of the Year

The San Angelo Independent School District announced Monday that San Angelo ISD 18+ vocational teacher Sylvia Graves has been named the Region 15 Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Graves was selected as the San Angelo ISD Special Programs Teacher of the Year in the spring and was named the District Secondary Teacher of the Year in May.

She teaches students 18 and older with disabilities as an 18+ vocational teacher at the PAYS academic alternative school.

“Mrs. Graves has a genuine passion for helping her students, and is dedicated to fostering partnerships between the 18+ Vocational Program and community to develop opportunities for her students to attain independence, happiness and competitive employment for a fulfilling future,” SAISD 18+ Vocational Program Coordinator Jordan Burrell said in a SAISD press release. “She values and understands the importance of collaborating with students, their families, and other support systems to establish and accomplish goals. Sylvia has made acceptance the expectation, by training adult students with disabilities to succeed in what can sometimes be a harsh world and emphasizing strengths over difficulties.”

“I have the opportunity and privilege to teach our students employability skills, communication skills, and life skills that help them to achieve independence,” Graves said. “As students transition from high school into the vocational program, some of the most important skills that I teach are self-advocacy and self-determination. My message is one of embracing inclusion and diversity, specifically to celebrate the differently abled and their individual potential. Every student deserves an opportunity to explore their passions and dreams, every single one of them. They deserve to live a life that is meaningful and productive regardless of ability level.”

“Without even trying, Sylvia inspires others. It is part of her very nature,” SAISD Director of Special Programs Dian Underwood said. “Her specialty is developing genuine relationships with students, parents, and the community. She is a master at developing lifelong self-determination, leadership, and self-advocacy skills in students.”

As Region 15 Teacher of the Year, Graves is one of 20 secondary teachers vying for the State Secondary Teacher of the Year title.

“I am so honored and humbled to represent our district along with all our amazing teachers that work diligently to impact the lives of students in a positive way," Graves said.

This fall, three secondary finalists will be selected and interviewed by the Texas Association of School Administrators prior to naming the state recipient.