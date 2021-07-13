Emmy Nominations 2021: Full List of This Year's Awards Contenders

The 2021 Emmy nominations included more than just a few snubs, but perhaps the most glaring omission, at least for some fans, was Grey's Anatomy. When Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones, along with Television Academy CEO Frank Scherma, read off the nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards on Tuesday, the ABC medical drama was not recognized in any category. In fact, a quick glance down the nominees list revealed that not only did Grey's not pick up a nod for best drama series, but Pompeo wasn't shown any love either.