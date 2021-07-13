Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

We Can't Stop Wearing Exercise Dresses—These Are the 7 Best

By Rachel Macpherson
Byrdie
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExercise dresses are trending—and for good reason. The usual tank and shorts or leggings are a well-worn standard, but the workout (and athleisure) game deserves some fresh style. Exercise dresses are made of the same sweat-wicking, stretchable material we know and love all while being flowy, breezy, and versatile. (Wear it alone for tennis or your evening walk, or dress it up with vintage denim and your favorite white sneakers for dinner and drinks.)

www.byrdie.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#The Dress#Girlfriend Collective#Nike#Xxs#Navy#Athleta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

Meet Your New Wear Everywhere Dress for Summer — Under $30

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It may not technically be a fashion rule, but the summertime is officially sundress season for Us! We seriously can’t get enough of them, and there’s a good reason why: These garments are the ultimate option when it’s incredibly hot outside and we want to keep cool.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Kourtney Kardashian Stuns in a Tie-Dye Slip Dress & These Heels That Are Taking Over for Summer

Kourtney Kardashian is on a roll when it comes to her edgy style. The Poosh founder unveiled a look into her weekend activities yesterday on Instagram, giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek into her evening attire and dates with Travis Barker. In one ensemble, Kourtney modeled a Misbvh tie-dye slip dress — the sold-out design once retailed for $550 — layered under an $1,835 Gauchere trench coat.
ApparelByrdie

15 House Dresses That Deserve to Be Shown Off

It’s easy to fall in love with a trend like house dresses. They’re comfortable, great for Zoom, effortless to wear, and suitable all year long. If you’ve yet to become acquainted with this style sensation, the house dress is, essentially, a comfortably-fitted, simple frock that combines the relaxed qualities of a nightgown with the polished sensibilities of a day dress. It’s the kind of piece that you can toss on in the morning and instantly feel more put together (while still remaining supremely cozy).
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

I Wear Dresses Practically Every Day—This "Pretty" Trend Is My Absolute Fave

If you know me well, you'll know that dresses are basically my second skin. In fact, on most days, you can spot me in some type of dress, whether it's a comfy tank dress to work in at home or a pretty floral frock for a weekend brunch. There is one particular style I'm obsessed with at the moment: ruched dresses. As it's one of the prettiest styles out there this season, I've spotted them all over the fashion set, on my feed, and at my favorite retailers this summer.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Channel Bachelorette Katie Thurston’s Rainbow Dress Look for Just $21

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. There are so many reasons we love watching The Bachelorette. We love watching the romances grow — and the bromances — we love the drama, we love the extravagant dates and, most importantly, we love the fashion. Our current beloved Bachelorette, Katie Thurston, has definitely been killing it this season!
Beauty & FashionPeople

These Little Black Dresses Are Only Available for 30 Hours Before They Disappear for Good on Amazon

When it comes to wardrobe staples, it doesn't get more versatile than a classic little black dress. Whether you're enjoying brunch with friends, heading to the office, or going to a formal event, an LBD always has your back. And for the next 30 hours only, you can shop a collection of summer-ready black dresses and classic collared shirts on Amazon from The Drop's latest influencer collaboration.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Love The Nap Dress? These Dresses From Target Fit the Bill — and They're All Under $30

During the summer, fashion is all about easy pieces that make you feel comfortable and confident through every heat wave of the season. One style that defines "ease" is Hill House Home's The Nap Dress, which has become a favorite among influencers and shoppers alike. But at over $100 per dress, one of the downfalls of this coveted style is the price. So, we scoured the internet and uncovered eight smocked dresses from Target that are just as comfy, in stock, and available in a variety of sizes and colors. And the best part: They're all under $30.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing are on Sale During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

When we think of UGGs, the iconic shearling boot immediately comes to mind, but there's another style from the brand that has become ultra-popular. The Fluff Yeah slides -- the cozy, plush slipper-and-sandal combination -- have been spotted all over TikTok and Instagram, and celebs are big fans of the statement-making shoes, too. Plus, during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, we found the Fluff Yeah slides on sale.
ApparelReal Simple

I Can't Stop Wearing These Lightweight Sneakers That Had a 10,000-Person Waitlist

While reruns of Sex and the City would have you believe New Yorkers run around town in strappy Manolo Blahniks, people who typically walk at least a few miles every day can more likely be found in a pair of supportive sneakers. After walking countless miles in the city over the last two years, I've become somewhat of a comfortable shoe connoisseur. I have my upscale sneakers, my serious running shoes, and my trendy slip-ons. The most recent addition to my collection: A pair of lightweight everyday white sneakers that truly go with everything.
ApparelElite Daily

The 10 Best Jeans For Small Waists & Big Thighs

Pants shopping can be a frustrating experience; sizes differ across brands, and when you can’t try them on, it’s hard to find the right fit for your body. Luckily, past shoppers have felt your pain and stepped in to minimize it. The best jeans for small waists and big thighs typically have a few key features — but the buyer feedback is what really highlights the winners.
Beauty & Fashionnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Best Dressed

Let’s be completely honest with one another. Southern moms just know how to dress children. Boys and girls, Southern kids are generally the cutest kids on the block. Southern moms also know the power of classic smocked outfits and pinafore dresses. Outfitting a newborn for a first time mom is one of the sweetest ventures that one could undertake. When I found out my first child was going to be a girl I eagerly began the planning and plotting to make sure she was adorable and presentable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy