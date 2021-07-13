We Can't Stop Wearing Exercise Dresses—These Are the 7 Best

During the summer, fashion is all about easy pieces that make you feel comfortable and confident through every heat wave of the season. One style that defines "ease" is Hill House Home's The Nap Dress, which has become a favorite among influencers and shoppers alike. But at over $100 per dress, one of the downfalls of this coveted style is the price. So, we scoured the internet and uncovered eight smocked dresses from Target that are just as comfy, in stock, and available in a variety of sizes and colors. And the best part: They're all under $30.