Got Compliance? If Not, Here Are Some Best Practices On Handling Community Association Violations

Sponsored Content provided by Mike Stonestreet - Co-Owner/President, CAMS (Community Association Management Services) As a volunteer community leader, you probably never pictured yourself acting as the "town sheriff." But community associations have governing documents which must be enforced, and someone must enforce them, right? When it comes to compliance issues, acting reasonably and uniformly enforcing the provisions of governing documents will make your time as a board member a much less stressful experience. And, remember, as a board member one of your goals is to contribute to the overall success of your community. So, by acting reasonably when it comes to violations, the association will be less vulnerable to litigation and, if litigation does occur, boards will have solid footing in that they’ve acted appropriately in all situations.