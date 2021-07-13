Cancel
Massachusetts State

Taking the high road to Massachusetts’ cannabis capital

By Kate Doyle Hooper
brooklynbased.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter so many months of sticking close to home, the summer of ’21 is road-tripping time, XXL. And if you’re looking for a destination nearby where you can buy and get high, you can’t really do better than Great Barrington. Between it and nearby Sheffield, you’ll find every kind of recreational cannabis for sale, all legal, less than a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Brooklyn—just don’t forget your cash or debit card as federal banking regs make credit cards a no-go.

Comments / 1

