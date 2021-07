Shame will release the Born In Luton remix EP this Friday (7/23), which features five new versions of the Drunk Tank Pink song, including remixes by Parquet Courts' Austin Brown, dj dairy (black midi), Pelada, and more. You can check out Austin Brown's Maximum Security mix now. “They’re gonna have to reopen the Hacienda for this one," says Brown of his remix, noting it was "Inspired by Ron Hardy’s Chicago Music Box and Belgian New Beat, this is one for the promo bin to all your fav DJs for their online radio streams and 2am playlist slots on CDJs worldwide for covid-free club summer.” Listen below.