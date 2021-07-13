Premiere: Tom Ashbrook Debuts New Single “We Begin”
Liverpool-based composer, producer, and musician Tom Ashbrook is sharing his new album Solitudes later this week. Ashbrook’s latest record rushes between contemplative ambient soundscapes and illustrious orchestral heights, mixing together contemporary synth production and classical orchestral composition. Now, Ashbrook returns today with the final single from the album, “We Begin,” premiering with Under the Radar.www.undertheradarmag.com
Comments / 0