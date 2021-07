Britain’s Wolf Alice released an acclaimed new album, Blue Weekend, last month via Dirty Hit/RCA (stream it here). They have been releasing interconnected music videos for all of the album’s songs, all directed by Jordan Hemingway, and now they have shared one for album closer “The Beach II,” which also seems to be the last video in the series. It features the band on the top floor of a double decker bus and also flashes back to some of the previous videos. Watch it below.