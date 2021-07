Vanessa Kirby has joined the cast of the upcoming film The Son. The feature is the next project for director Florian Zeller after the Oscar winning The Father. That particular movie earned Anthony Hopkins an Academy Award. For The Son, Vanessa Kirby will work with Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern. Both titles were adaptations from Zeller and Christopher Hampton (Dangerous Liasons) of Zeller's stage play. In addition to Best Actor, the film also won the Oscar for best Adapted Screenplay.