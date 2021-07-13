Pirate-themed festivities return to Smith Mountain Lake this weekend

Our peaceful 5 BR, 6 BA cabin is perfect for family & friends that want to get away from it all & just have fun! Behind the cabin is a lovely walkway to the stocked fishing pond. There is a picnic table next to the pond, as well as a fire pit to warm you on cool nights. You will enter the cabin into an open, spacious living room, dining area, & well-appointed kitchen. There are 2 bedrooms on the main floor, each with king size beds, flat screen TVs, & private bathrooms. The master bathroom has a luxurious jacuzzi tub. The second floor has a comfortable seating area to enjoy the flat screen TV, shoot a game of pool, or play air hockey. There are 2 bedrooms on this level, with king size beds, flat screen TVs, & private baths. Books for all ages are scattered throughout the cabin. Outside the 2nd floor is a huge deck with a porch swing, & several rocking chairs to enjoy the gorgeous views of Mt. Leconte! You & your loved ones won't believe all the extras awaiting them on the third floor. There are 5 full size arcade games, a game table, home theater, 1 bedroom with 4 full size bunk beds, & 2 bathrooms. There is a spacious deck off the 3rd floor, with a hot tub, & plenty of rocking chairs to enjoy the view.