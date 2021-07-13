Cancel
Lapeer, MI

I-69 construction continues in Lapeer, St. Clair counties

sanilacbroadcasting.com
 12 days ago

Interstate 69 in St. Clair and Lapeer counties is proving to be a challenge for motorists traveling the freeway as crews continue to rebuild a portion of the major east – west highway between Flint and Port Huron. While work continues, drivers should prepare for new traffic shifts and closures of lanes and ramps. According to a press release from the Michigan Department of Transportation, the investment in roads is aimed at making longer useful lives of the roads and improving the condition of the state’s infrastructure. Current work forces traffic to the eastbound side of I-69, onto the newly built lanes. The eastbound Riley Center Road ramp is scheduled to reopen in the coming days while the westbound ramps at M-19, south of Emmett will be closed and detoured through October. MDOT officials say westbound traffic will be shifted to the eastbound roadway next week, with the westbound ramp at Riley Center also closed and detoured. The work on I-69 in St. Clair and Lapeer counties is scheduled to be completed in November of 2022 with an estimated price tag of $38 million dollars.

www.sanilacbroadcasting.com

Comments / 1

