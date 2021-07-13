Cancel
New Wearable Device Can Power Electronics While You Sleep

By David Wells
Courthouse News Service
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CN) — Engineers at the University of California San Diego have developed a small fingertip device that can generate power from human sweat regardless of the wearer’s activity level. The tiny device is a thin flexible strip that is worn over a fingertip and can generate small amounts of electricity...

