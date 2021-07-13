Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Prescribed Burns Planned on July 15 Help Restore Native Grasslands on Austin’s Water Quality Protection Lands

Posted by 
Austin, Texas
Austin, Texas
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FEXDm_0avXtdu700

Map of Prescribed Burn Area - Sign up for notifications before each prescribed burn. https://bit.ly/rxburnnotification

AUSTIN - Austin Water plans to conduct a prescribed burn on 120 acres of the Water Quality Protection Lands on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Smoke may be visible southwest of FM 1826, east of Brodie Lane, east of FM 1626, and north of FM 967.

The Water Quality Protection Lands (WQPL) program actively manages more than 30,000 acres to benefit the quality and quantity of water recharging the Edwards Aquifer, which provides water to both Barton Springs and to groundwater wells in Hays and Travis Counties. Austin Water Wildland Conservation Division manages the lands.

“Conducting prescribed burns is one of the strategies used to manage these lands and protect groundwater in Central Texas,” said Luke Ball, Austin Water Wildland Conservation Division. “Prescribed burns improve the resiliency of our land when they are used as a planned seasonal management tool.”

Prescribed burns mimic the natural fire cycle in a way that can be planned and organized to limit fire intensity and can serve both natural landscapes and human communities by reducing the potential for destructive wildfires. Prescribed fire reduces brush and promotes grasslands which provide the optimal quality and quantity of water to recharge the aquifer. Wildland Conservation staff has seen wildflowers and native grass communities experience greater biodiversity after prescribed fires. Grassland birds like quail and northern harrier hawks benefit from open habitat, found after a fire, for nesting and feeding.

A team of highly trained professionals comprised of Austin Water staff, city and county fire departments, and federal, state and local land management agencies ensures that safety is their primary objective. Partnerships with agencies such as the US Fish and Wildlife Service, The Nature Conservancy, the Wildflower Center, the Texas Forest Service, and Travis County Natural Resources as well as coordination with the Austin Fire Department, neighboring fire departments and emergency service districts all contribute to successful prescribed burns.

All personnel meet specific training, experience, fitness and personal protective equipment requirements for the position they perform on the fireline. The prescription for each fire takes into account weather conditions– including wind and past precipitation – and requires specific parameters for the burn to ensure the fire behavior will meet objectives and can be safely controlled.

MORE INFORMATION AND NOTIFICATIONS

Austin Water will notify the public and neighbors before each prescribed burn event. Notifications will include maps with the specific location. Neighbors or anyone interested, can sign up to receive notifications by email at this link.

Follow regular updates about prescribed burns at: www.facebook.com/AustinWater and www.twitter.com/AustinWater

For more information, please visit www.austintexas.gov/rxfire.

Comments / 0

Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas

57
Followers
504
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Austin (US: /ˈɔːstən/, UK: /ˈɒstɪn, ˈɔːstɪn/) It is the southernmost state capital in the contiguous United States.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Wells#Water Management#Water Conservation#Smoke#Wqpl#The Nature Conservancy#The Texas Forest Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Barnstable County, MAcapecoddaily.com

Water Quality Improvement Plan Pushed by Cape Cod Commission

WEST BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Commission recently presented a plan for improving pond water quality at a meeting of the Barnstable County Commissioners. The proposal was outlined in three distinct phases, all designed to better the environmental health of the 996 freshwater ponds and lakes in the region. In addition to… .
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

Water Quality Board Calls Contamination Clean-Up Plan Unacceptable For Eden Site

LIVERMORE — According to a June 25 report published by the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board, the city’s proposed cleanup for contamination at the site set for Eden Housing in downtown Livermore is “neither appropriately justified nor acceptable.”. Jean King, spokesperson for Save Livermore Downtown (SLD), submitted...
PoliticsDaily Journal

MDC, Quail Forever, local landowners form Foothills Prescribed Burn Association

The Missouri Department of Conservation, Quail Forever, and local landowners have joined together to create the Foothills Prescribed Burn Association. Through the partnership, landowners gain access to resources and expertise as they work together to improve their woodlands and grasslands as neighbors helping neighbors. Since FPBA’s formation in January, landowners...
Minnesota Statecityofroseville.com

Removing Carp Protects Water Quality

Non-native common carp are found in most waterways in Minnesota. That is bad news for water quality. Carp search for food along the lake bottom, stirring up nutrient-rich sediment. This feeding behavior contributes to muddy water, phosphorus release and algae. Algae growth chokes out native flora and fauna and clouds...
EnvironmentJSTOR Daily

Smoke Pollution from Prescribed Burns vs. Wildfires

Each year, wildfires in the United States become more frequent and intense, due to centuries of fire suppression and climate change. Of course, with fire comes smoke, which can affect ecosystems, people, and air quality, in both the short and long terms. Because smoke adds both coarse and fine particulate matter to the air, it is considered a pollutant.
EconomyINFORUM

Dakota Audubon offering funding to restore native grasslands

FARGO — Audubon Dakota is offering North Dakota landowners and producers the opportunity to offset the cost of restoring marginal croplands back to native grasslands. Funds for the Conservation Forage Program have been made available through a $6.9 million grant from the North Dakota Industrial Commission Outdoor Heritage Fund. It’s the largest grant the commission has awarded.
Siskiyou County, CAKTVL

Post-fire forest assessments beginning in Siskiyou County

Siskiyou County, CA — The U.S. Forest Service has begun assessments of areas burned by the Lava, Tennant and Salt Fires to determine what steps may need to be taken to provide for public safety and protect critical natural resources. "The first step is to determine where the fire burned...
Monroe City, MOlakegazette.net

City to host Water Quality Meeting on July 15

The City of Monroe City will be hosting a Water Quality Informational Meeting on Thursday, July 15 at 6 p.m. in the High School Cafeteria. Members from PeopleServices, Inc., Black & Veatch and Clarence Cannon Wholesale Water Commission will be present to discuss current and future water needs and to answer any questions.
AgricultureCitizen Tribune

Project takes water quality plans out of farmers’ hands

ALLEMAN, Iowa — To improve Iowa water quality, it does take a village. For years Iowa has been struggling with how to improve the state’s water quality. Funding has been approved. Grants and programs have been implemented. Pilot projects have been put in place. And — one by one — farmers have implemented practices and built structures to deal with the problem of nutrient runoff.
Colorado StatePosted by
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Prescribed Burning: Using little fires to reduce the threat of big fires

Wild Fire! Just the words spark terror in the hearts of folks in the Sierra Nevada and other dry regions of the Western United States. When we think of a forest fire, what comes to mind is thick plumes of smoke, devastated forests, and in some cases the loss of homes and lives. But it turns out that one of the most important tools to reduce the amount and impact of those monster fires is getting into the forest ahead of time under the right conditions to set small fires.
Politicsbcattv.org

School Committee Gets Update on District’s Water Quality

The School Committee received an update about the district’s water quality in the wake of the report that the town’s supply has the chemical compounds called PFAS at levels above the new state standards. As reported by BNEWS, as the result of a new state drinking water standard, the Town...
Kenton, OHwktn.com

Cross Works with ODNR to Protect Water Quality at Indian Lake.

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Jon Cross (R-Kenton) today applauded the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and the residents and visitors of Indian Lake for their efforts in keeping the lake clean and safe. After concerns of nuisance aquatic vegetation, algae blooms and other potential issues to the area, Rep....
cottagegrovemn.gov

Important Tips to Help Conserve and Protect Water Resources

Hopefully you’ve had the opportunity to get your lawns and gardens in great shape as we hit the midway point of the three summer months. Our Public Works teams wanted to offer a few reminders regarding water usage and grass clippings. Odd/even and time-of-day watering restrictions are in effect. Residents may water lawns and/or gardens every other day, based on the last digit of your house number. In addition, no watering is allowed any day between noon and 4 p.m. Watering is also prohibited on the 31st of the month. Homeowners could be cited and fined for watering during unauthorized time periods. If you have new seed or sod, you can secure a temporary permit allowing you to water outside the City’s schedule. Contact Public Works at (651) 458-2808.
Volusia County, FLvolusia.org

Prescribed burn set for today in Barberville

Volusia County’s Resource Stewardship Division will conduct a six-acre prescribed burn at noon today at the Barberville Mitigation Bank, which is northwest of the intersection of State Road 40 and U.S. Highway 17 and adjacent to the Lake Woodruff National Wildlife Refuge. Historically, nature provided all the tools needed to...
AgricultureDevils Lake Daily Journal

Audubon Dakota’s Conservation Forage Program Offsets the Cost of Restoring Croplands Back to Native Grasslands

North Dakota– Through the Conservation Forage Program (CFP), Audubon Dakota is proud to provide an opportunity for landowners and producers to offset the costs of restoring marginal croplands back to native grasslands. The first enrollment period opened June 7th and closes August 6th, 2021. Supported by a $6.9 million North Dakota Industrial Commission Outdoor Heritage Fund grant, the largest awarded by the Commission, the CFP aims to accelerate grassland restoration across the state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy