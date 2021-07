The Rays took two out of three from the Blue Jays this weekend. They go into the All-Star break trailing the Red Sox by 1.5 games in the American League East. The Rays had activated Vidal Brujan as their “27th man” for the Wednesday double header, but with plans to keep him around longer. Well, it looks like Mike Brosseau came down with a the sore roster spot oblique muscle that so often afflicts those players on the roster bubble. Brujan now has his 26-man roster spot. (To be clear, Brosseau may indeed have a badly strained oblique. It’s possible!)