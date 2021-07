If you are looking around for a hotel to stay for vacation, you might be a little late if you are looking to book a place at a reasonable price. The minute the world opened up again after the pandemic, people rushed to book their favorite places. Some speculate that it's because the state of the airlines is still in flux, so people opted to stay close to home. Then there are our beloved tourists who come here every year and they have to make up for the year that wasn't. So if you procrastinated at all or if you were just too busy working, you're gonna pay a buck or two.