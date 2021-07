We present a method for continual learning of speech representations for multiple languages using self-supervised learning (SSL) and applying these for automatic speech recognition. There is an abundance of unannotated speech, so creating self-supervised representations from raw audio and finetuning on a small annotated datasets is a promising direction to build speech recognition systems. Wav2vec models perform SSL on raw audio in a pretraining phase and then finetune on a small fraction of annotated data. SSL models have produced state of the art results for ASR. However, these models are very expensive to pretrain with self-supervision. We tackle the problem of learning new language representations continually from audio without forgetting a previous language representation. We use ideas from continual learning to transfer knowledge from a previous task to speed up pretraining a new language task. Our continual-wav2vec2 model can decrease pretraining times by 32% when learning a new language task, and learn this new audio-language representation without forgetting previous language representation.