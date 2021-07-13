Cuban’s protesting against Communism and the song that is fueling their quest for freedom.
90 miles south of Key West, Florida is the country of Cuba. Fidel Castro ousted Batista in 1959. His brother, Raul Castro took over the leadership of the country upon his brother’s declining health until 2018. This year, Raul finally stepped down as head of the Communist Party ending an era of six decades of 1 family rule. At 89 years old, it’s about time. He still claims to this day, ” “As long as I live I will be ready with my foot in the stirrup to defend the homeland, the revolution and socialism with more force than ever.”crescentcitytimes.com
Comments / 0