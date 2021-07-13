Cancel
California State

Wildfires in California this year have scorched 3 times more land than in the same period of last year’s record season

 11 days ago

A severe drought coupled with the human-induced climate crisis has sparked a fire season that has already seen more than three times as much land burned in California this year than during the same time...

